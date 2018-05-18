Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2018 - Increase in R&D Spend by Pharmaceutical Firms is a Key Growth Contributor - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/18/2018 | 06:38pm CEST

The "Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.

The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.

One of the procurement best practices for the buyers is to procure customizable packaging equipment.

According to the report, one of the key growth contributors for the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is the increase in R&D spend by pharmaceutical firms.

Further, the report states that a major procurement challenge experienced by the buyers is the product quality and liability issues.

Companies Mentioned

  • American Health Packaging
  • Bosch
  • GEA
  • KORBER
  • IMA

Key Topics Covered

1. Category at a Glance

2. Scope of the Report

3. Market Insights

4. Supply Market Insights

5. Pricing Insights

6. Procurement Insights

7. Top Five Suppliers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cdmfcv/pharmaceutical?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:10pCOBHAM : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
07:10pCYBG : Public Opening Position Disclosure
PU
07:10pTUTOR PERINI : Announces Three Low Bids for Civil Projects Totaling $1 Billion
AQ
07:09p"Lighting Member, Lighting Device, and Method for Installing Lighting Member" in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20180119912)
AQ
07:07pLDC : Poultry firm LDC and Saudi Al-Munajem to acquire Doux assets
RE
07:06pMAXIMUM RELIEF TO BE PROVIDED TO RESIDENTIAL CUSTOMERS DURING RAMADAN : K-Electric
AQ
07:05pVALID SOLUCOES E SERVICOS DE SEGURANCA : Being Customer Centric, Being Efficient, and Taking Care of People is the Name of “The Game” at Valid
PU
07:05pSCOTTISH MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Tst PLC - Issue of Equity
PU
07:05pADECCO : ILO Global Commission Member Dehaze says governments must support all forms of work
PU
07:04pMYERS INDUSTRIES : prices issuing of 4 million shares of stock
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PAYPAL HOLDINGS : PAYPAL : Acquires Fintech Startup -- WSJ
2COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT : COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Richemont targets more M&A after taking watc..
3CITIGROUP : CITIGROUP : Is Fined for IPO Lapses -- WSJ
4AP MOLLER-MAERSK : AP MOLLER MAERSK : Maersk's Fortunes Take Big Hit From Freight Rates and Fuel Costs -- WSJ
5GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GSK bets on lift from new lung drugs ahead of Advair's last gasp

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.