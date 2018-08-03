Pharmaceutical Retail Market: Worldwide Outlook to 2023

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pharmaceutical Retail Market - Analysis By Type (Independent Retailers, Pharmacy Chain), Market Share, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecasts (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 4.94% during 2018-2023.



The segment of Stand Alone/Independent Pharmacy Retail witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years due to the increasing consumer base coupled with rising healthcare expenditure.

However, Organised retail pharmacy chains is expected to witness robust growth in the forecast period due to convenient services offered which includes same-day home delivery; patient charge accounts; immunizations; compounding; and durable medical goods, maintaining health record of patient, e-prescribing in the developed nations etc.

During 2018-2023, Pharmaceutical Retails Market is anticipated to grow at an increased rate due to rising chronic diseases worldwide along with intense competition among the market players. Moreover, changing disease profiles, innovative marketing strategies, introduction of new business models and upsurge in the hospital based pharmacies and wellness stores has been anticipated to propel thrust in the sales of Pharmaceutical Retails in the future.

Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global Pharmaceutical Retail market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include rising healthcare expenditure, increasing cognizance about various respiratory diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), paradigm shift of consumers towards organized players which offer high quality drugs and medicines are driving the demand of Pharmaceutical Retails in the market.



The report has covered and analysed the potential of Global Pharmaceutical Retail Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Pharmaceutical Retail market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



