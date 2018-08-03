Log in
Pharmaceutical Retail Market: Worldwide Outlook to 2023

08/03/2018

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pharmaceutical Retail Market - Analysis By Type (Independent Retailers, Pharmacy Chain), Market Share, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecasts (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 4.94% during 2018-2023.

The segment of Stand Alone/Independent Pharmacy Retail witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years due to the increasing consumer base coupled with rising healthcare expenditure.

However, Organised retail pharmacy chains is expected to witness robust growth in the forecast period due to convenient services offered which includes same-day home delivery; patient charge accounts; immunizations; compounding; and durable medical goods, maintaining health record of patient, e-prescribing in the developed nations etc.

During 2018-2023, Pharmaceutical Retails Market is anticipated to grow at an increased rate due to rising chronic diseases worldwide along with intense competition among the market players. Moreover, changing disease profiles, innovative marketing strategies, introduction of new business models and upsurge in the hospital based pharmacies and wellness stores has been anticipated to propel thrust in the sales of Pharmaceutical Retails in the future.

Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global Pharmaceutical Retail market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include rising healthcare expenditure, increasing cognizance about various respiratory diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), paradigm shift of consumers towards organized players which offer high quality drugs and medicines are driving the demand of Pharmaceutical Retails in the market.

The report has covered and analysed the potential of Global Pharmaceutical Retail Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Pharmaceutical Retail market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Key Topics Covered

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4. Pharmaceutical Retail Outlook

5. Global Pharmaceutical Retail Market: Growth and Forecast
5.1 By Value (2013-2017)
5.2 By Value (2018-2023)

6. Global Pharmaceutical Retail Market: Segment Analysis
6.1 Global Pharmaceutical Retail Market Size, By Distribution Channel: Breakdown (%)
6.1.1 Global Pharmaceutical Retail Market Size, By Distribution Channel, 2017 (%)
6.1.2 Global Pharmaceutical Retail Market Size, By Distribution Channel, 2023 (%)
6.2 Global Pharmaceutical Online Retail Market, By Value (2013-2023)
6.3 Global Pharmaceutical offline Retail Market, By Value (2013-2023)
6.4 Global Pharmaceutical Retail Market Size, By Type: Breakdown (%)
6.4.1 Global Pharmaceutical Retail Market Size, By Type, 2017 (%)
6.4.2 Global Pharmaceutical Retail Market Size, By Type, 2023 (%)
6.5 Global Independent pharmacy Pharmaceutical Retail Market, By Value (2013-2023)
6.6 Global Organised Chain Pharmaceutical Retail Market, By Value (2013-2023)
6.7 Global Others Pharmaceutical Retail Market, By Value (2013-2023)

7. Global Pharmaceutical Retail Market: Regional Analysis
7.1 Global Pharmaceutical Retail Market Size, By Region: Breakdown (%)
7.1.1 Global Pharmaceutical Retail Market Size, By Region, 2017 (%)
7.1.2 Global Pharmaceutical Retail Market Size, By Region, 2023 (%)
7.2 North America Pharmaceutical Retail Market: Growth and Forecast
7.2.1 By Value (2013-2017)
7.2.2 By Value (2018-2023)
7.3 North America Pharmaceutical Retail Market Size, By Type
7.3.1 By Value (2013-2017)
7.3.2 By Value (2018-2023)
7.4 North America Pharmaceutical Retail Market: Country Analysis (U.S and Canada)
7.4.1 U.S Pharmaceutical Retail Market, By Value (2013-2023)
7.4.2 U.S Pharmaceutical Retail Market, By Type, By Value (2013-2023)
7.4.3 Canada Pharmaceutical Retail Market, By Value (2013-2023)
7.4.4 Canada Pharmaceutical Retail Market, By Type, By Value (2013-2023)
7.5 Europe Pharmaceutical Retail Market: Growth and Forecast
7.5.1 By Value (2013-2017)
7.5.2 By Value (2018-2023)
7.6 Europe Pharmaceutical Retail Market Size, By Type
7.6.1 By Type, By Value (2013-2023)
7.6.2 By Type, By Value (2013-2023)
7.7 Europe Pharmaceutical Retail Market: Country Analysis (U.K and Germany)
7.7.1 U.K Pharmaceutical Retail Market, By Value (2013-2023)
7.7.2 U.K Pharmaceutical Retail Market, By Type, By Value (2013-2023)
7.7.3 Germany Pharmaceutical Retail Market, By Value (2013-2023)
7.7.4 Germany Pharmaceutical Retail Market, By Type, By Value (2013-2023)
7.8 APAC Pharmaceutical Retail Market: Growth and Forecast
7.8.1 By Value (2013-2017)
7.8.2 By Value (2018-2023)
7.9 APAC Pharmaceutical Retail Market Size, By Type
7.9.1 By Type, By Value (2013-2027)
7.9.2 By Type, By Value (2018-2023)
7.10 APAC Pharmaceutical Retail Market: Country Analysis (India, China and Japan)
7.10.1 India Pharmaceutical Retail Market, By Value (2013-2023)
7.10.2 India Pharmaceutical Retail Market, By Type, By Value (2013-2023)
7.10.3 China Pharmaceutical Retail Market, By Value (2013-2023)
7.10.4 China Pharmaceutical Retail Market, By Type, By Value (2013-2023)
7.10.5 Japan Pharmaceutical Retail Market, By Value (2013-2023)
7.10.6 Japan Pharmaceutical Retail Market, By Type, By Value (2013-2023)
7.11 ROW Pharmaceutical Retail Market: Growth and Forecast
7.11.1 By Value (2013-2023)
7.11.2 By Type, By Value (2013-2017)
7.11.3 By Type, By Value (2018-2023)

8. Global Pharmaceutical Retail Market Dynamics
8.1 Global Pharmaceutical Retail Market Drivers
8.2 Global Pharmaceutical Retail Market Restraints

9. Global Pharmaceutical Retail Market Trends

10. Porter Five Force Analysis

11. SWOT Analysis

12. Company Profiles
12.1 CVS Health
12.2 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.
12.3 Albertsons
12.4 Rossmann
12.5 Rite Aid
12.6 Jean Coutu
12.7 Nepstar

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/djdrmz/pharmaceutical?w=12

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
