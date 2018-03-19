Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Phenom People Set to Attend UNLEASH London

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2018 | 09:01am CET

Candidate Experience Software Pioneer Attends UK Conference

 

HORSHAM, Pa., March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phenom People, the leader in Talent Relationship Marketing (TRM), announced today that it will attend UNLEASH Conference & Expo on March 20-21 at the ExCel London.

"We are no stranger to UNLEASH's strong turnout of highly passionate and forward-thinking individuals who are ready for the next big thing in technology. The inspiration and exchange of new ideas from the world's greatest thought leaders UNLEASH draws in every year, is what we look forward to the most," said Mahe Bayireddi CEO at Phenom People. "Our presence at this year's UNLEASH is vitally important as we continue to emerge as a global TRM leader with a growing list of European clients."

UNLEASH, formerly HR Tech World, is held around the globe and was created to enhance the Future of Work by marrying technology with efficient business practices. UNLEASH London's speaker line-up consists of many big-league names including; Jonas Kjellberg, Co-Creator of Skype, Bruce Daisley, VP EMEA at Twitter, Bogomil Balkansky, VP of TA & People Experience at Johnson & Johnson, Nigel Miller, CHRO at Edelman, and many others.

The event will be buzzing with discussion around the changes to GDPR and its role on the data technology stores and uses of European citizens.

To see the TRM Cloud Platform in action, Phenom People's booth number is 107.

About Phenom People
Phenom People, the leader in Talent Relationship Marketing, helps companies attract phenomenal talent through personalized digital experiences. The Phenom People Talent Relationship Marketing platform automates the complex process of driving awareness, interest, engagement, and acquisition for qualified talent.

For more information, please visit www.phenompeople.com to learn more about Talent Relationship Marketing.

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Justin Noll
Phenom People
[email protected]



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Phenom People via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:33aCARBON CREDIT INTERNATIONAL : EtherCO2 (ECO2) was launched in February 2018 at BTWH exchange
AQ
09:32aLKQ European Holdings B.V. to Offer 1.0 Billion Senior Notes
GL
09:31aORANGE : Nordnet moves headquarters to central Stockholm
AQ
09:31aELECTROLUX : builds the world's first bioplastic concept fridge
AQ
09:31aCANOPY GROWTH : Experimental pot lab sprouting cannabis-infused drinks, new edibles
AQ
09:31aEXCLUSIVE : Qatar asks U.S. to investigate UAE bank for 'financial warfare'
RE
09:31aKAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT : portfolio company Forendo Pharma granted a 3 million loan
GL
09:30aGlamox to acquire O. Küttel AG, a leading Swiss provider of lighting for the professional building market
AQ
09:30aXPERI : Announces DTS Connected Radio Platform Successfully Completes RadioDNS Certification
BU
09:30aRIB SOFTWARE SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE IS DEVELOPING OWN MICROLED SCREENS: Bloomberg
2Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion U.S. IPO
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : How China's ride-hailing giant Didi plans to challenge Uber in Mexico
4FIGEAC AÉRO : FIGEAC AERO : PREPARES ITS INSTALLATION IN CHINA
5MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC : Micro Focus CEO quits as group downgrades 2018 revenue forecast

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.