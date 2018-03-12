Phenovista Chooses Science Exchange as the Primary Online Channel to Offer Phenotypic Assays to Scientists

Science Exchange, the world’s leading and most secure enterprise platform for outsourced research and development (R&D) services, announced a partnership with Phenovista Biosciences to offer online access to its Phenotypic Assay Development Services to scientists around the globe.

“Science Exchange has been a steadfast ally of ours since we founded Phenovista back in 2014. They have always understood the strength of our quantitative imaging-based approach and immediately recognized the great strides our scientists make to deliver the highest quality data possible. We’re very excited about taking our relationship with Science Exchange to the next level and look forward to working with new groups of scientists across the globe,” says James G. Evans, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of Phenovista Biosciences. Phenovista Biosciences is a San Diego, California-based CRO and is the leading provider of custom phenotypic assay services. The company’s mission is to enrich the drug discovery community with high-quality information derived from physiologically relevant cell models. Phenovista specializes in custom assay development in a wide range of therapeutic areas, including CNS, immuno-oncology, and rare diseases.

“We’re delighted to strengthen our partnership with Phenovista to ensure that their cutting-edge assay services can be made more easily available to scientists worldwide,” said Elizabeth Iorns, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Science Exchange. “Science Exchange is committed to adding the most innovative and qualified providers to our platform, so scientists have the secure services they need readily available to aid their discoveries. Phenovista met our rigorous standards for quality and compliance while demonstrating breakthrough discoveries in the field of phenotypic assays.”

About Phenovista Biosciences

Phenovista is the leading provider of custom imaging-based phenotypic assay services. With a collaborative and scientifically-driven project design and management approach, Phenovista has a proven track record of delivering high quality data from robust and scalable assays. A key advantage that Phenovista leverages is the ability of their industry-trained scientists to combine world-class understanding of diverse biological systems, with cutting-edge quantitative imaging to deliver clear, actionable output data. Phenovista’s clients include the majority of top-20 pharmaceutical companies as well as numerous VC-funded biotechnology start-ups. Phenovista was founded by Dr. James G. Evans and Dr. Anthony Essex in 2014. A privately funded and revenue-driven company, Phenovista continues to see double-digit revenue growth year over year.

About Science Exchange

Science Exchange is the world's leading and most secure platform for outsourced research, providing large R&D organizations with the fastest path from discovery through development and commercialization. Science Exchange includes an efficient source-to-secure platform for ordering 6,000+ services from a network of more than 2,500 qualified outsourced research providers, all with pre-established contracts in place that protect client intellectual property and confidentiality. The platform increases access to innovation and improves productivity, freeing scientists from administrative tasks and delays associated with sourcing, establishing and managing service provider contracts. Additionally, the Science Exchange enterprise program enables large R&D organizations to consolidate research outsourcing spend into a single strategic relationship, driving efficiency, improving transparency and oversight, and delivering cost savings. Since being founded in 2011, Science Exchange has raised more than $58 million from Norwest Venture Partners, Maverick Capital Ventures, Union Square Ventures, Collaborative Fund, Index Ventures, OATV, the YC Continuity Fund, and others. For more information, visit www.ScienceExchange.com. Follow the company on Twitter @ScienceExchange.

