Phenovista Chooses Science Exchange as the Primary Online Channel to Offer Phenotypic Assays to Scientists

Science Exchange, the world’s leading and most secure enterprise
platform for outsourced research and development (R&D) services,
announced a partnership with Phenovista
Biosciences to offer online access to its Phenotypic Assay
Development Services to scientists around the globe.
“Science Exchange has been a steadfast ally of ours since we founded
Phenovista back in 2014. They have always understood the strength of our
quantitative imaging-based approach and immediately recognized the great
strides our scientists make to deliver the highest quality data
possible. We’re very excited about taking our relationship with Science
Exchange to the next level and look forward to working with new groups
of scientists across the globe,” says James G. Evans, Ph.D., CEO and
Founder of Phenovista Biosciences. Phenovista Biosciences is a San
Diego, California-based CRO and is the leading provider of custom
phenotypic assay services. The company’s mission is to enrich the drug
discovery community with high-quality information derived from
physiologically relevant cell models. Phenovista specializes in custom
assay development in a wide range of therapeutic areas, including CNS,
immuno-oncology, and rare diseases.
“We’re delighted to strengthen our partnership with Phenovista to ensure
that their cutting-edge assay services can be made more easily available
to scientists worldwide,” said Elizabeth Iorns, Ph.D., co-founder and
CEO of Science Exchange. “Science Exchange is committed to adding the
most innovative and qualified providers to our platform, so scientists
have the secure services they need readily available to aid their
discoveries. Phenovista met our rigorous standards for quality and
compliance while demonstrating breakthrough discoveries in the field of
phenotypic assays.”
About Phenovista Biosciences
Phenovista is the leading provider of custom imaging-based phenotypic
assay services. With a collaborative and scientifically-driven project
design and management approach, Phenovista has a proven track record of
delivering high quality data from robust and scalable assays. A key
advantage that Phenovista leverages is the ability of their
industry-trained scientists to combine world-class understanding of
diverse biological systems, with cutting-edge quantitative imaging to
deliver clear, actionable output data. Phenovista’s clients include the
majority of top-20 pharmaceutical companies as well as numerous
VC-funded biotechnology start-ups. Phenovista was founded by Dr. James
G. Evans and Dr. Anthony Essex in 2014. A privately funded and
revenue-driven company, Phenovista continues to see double-digit revenue
growth year over year.
About Science Exchange
Science Exchange is the world's leading and most secure platform for
outsourced research, providing large R&D organizations with the fastest
path from discovery through development and commercialization. Science
Exchange includes an efficient source-to-secure platform for ordering
6,000+ services from a network of more than 2,500 qualified outsourced
research providers, all with pre-established contracts in place that
protect client intellectual property and confidentiality. The platform
increases access to innovation and improves productivity, freeing
scientists from administrative tasks and delays associated with
sourcing, establishing and managing service provider contracts.
Additionally, the Science Exchange enterprise program enables large R&D
organizations to consolidate research outsourcing spend into a single
strategic relationship, driving efficiency, improving transparency and
oversight, and delivering cost savings. Since being founded in 2011,
Science Exchange has raised more than $58 million from Norwest Venture
Partners, Maverick Capital Ventures, Union Square Ventures,
Collaborative Fund, Index Ventures, OATV, the YC Continuity Fund, and
others. For more information, visit www.ScienceExchange.com.
