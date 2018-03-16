Philadelphia Drug Addiction Treatment Page Released By Heroin Detox Clinics

PHILADELPHIA, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The newest addition to the popular heroin and opiate treatment website HeroinDetoxClinics.com is a post focused on the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The death rates due to opioid overdose, both legal and illegal, accounted for 80% of the overdose deaths in Philadelphia. In 2017, the estimated deaths due to drug overdose is around 1200, four times the amount of murders in the city known for its high murder rate. Overdose deaths in Philly are four times that of New York. Overdoses are the number one cause of death in Philadelphia in those from 25 to 44. It is the number two causes of death in 45-54 year old’s and the 3rd largest cause of death in 55 to 64 year old’s. These statistics are alarming and show the opioid crisis is real in Philadelphia.



City officials are looking for resolutions to this growing epidemic. Approximately one quarter of the population in Philadelphia lives below the poverty line. Local dealers sell the purest and cheapest form of heroin on the east coast bringing addicts from New York, New Jersey and many other Midwest states to come to Philly for their heroin purchase. The city is working on plans to eradicate this devastating crisis. They are educating the public about the dangers of prescription painkillers such as oxycodone, morphine, hydrocodone, and the list goes on. Educating the public about the dangerous trend of lacing street heroin with fentanyl, a drug that is 80-100 times stronger than morphine and 50 times stronger than heroin. Heroin addicts are unaware that the drug they are using is 50-100 times stronger than their last use which leads to a quick overdose.

The city is also considering the introduction of safe-injection sites or what is called a legal shooting gallery. The statistics around the world of 66 safe-injection sites show some very positive outcomes. The staff hand out clean needles, as well as naloxone which temporarily reverses the effects of heroin drug overdose, and counsel the addict to get treatment by providing information on detox and drug rehabilitation facilities. These shooting galleries have shown a one-third decrease in overdoses as well as a significant decrease in needle related infections and transmitted diseases such as HIV, Hepatitis C and B. They estimate saving 76 lives per year by implementing these safe-injection sites. A researcher at John Hopkins University noted that one of the strongest benefits is that these sites connect the addicts to recovery. There is, however, a lack of treatment facilities and housing for addicts. Based on the estimated 30,000 heroin addicts in Philadelphia, only half would have access to proper treatment.

There are treatment facilities across the state of Pennsylvania that can help. Finding the right treatment center and support program is critical in resolving this epidemic. There are many Philadelphia drug rehab centers that are run unethically and illegally. That is why it is important to do the proper research before entering treatment. There are drug and alcohol treatment facilities that can completely change the addicts life if there is a true desire to get clean and start a new, healthy and amazing journey to a better life.

