Philanthropist and Entrepreneur John Staluppi to Sell Prized Cars of Dreams Collection During 16th Annual Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach Auction

Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions®, is set to auction the prized John Staluppi Cars of Dreams Collection during the 16th Annual Palm Beach Auction April 12-15, 2018, at the South Florida Fairgrounds. One of the most notable private collections on the East Coast, Mr. Staluppi owns a diverse group of American cars – predominantly convertibles – from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s, along with custom vehicles and Resto-Mods. More than 140 vehicles currently housed in his North Palm Beach Cars of Dreams Museum will cross the block, all at No Reserve.

“John Staluppi and his wife, Jeanette, are an important part of the Barrett-Jackson family, and we are honored he chose us to offer his Cars of Dreams Collection,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “Over the years, John has amassed some of the best examples of cars from the golden era of automobiles, and this offering will provide a special opportunity to own unique and meticulously cared for pieces of automotive history. We simply couldn’t be more honored that John chose Barrett-Jackson to sell his incredible vehicles in Palm Beach.”

Staluppi, also known for his empire of auto dealerships and collection of superyachts, has been a car collector for decades. A few of the crown jewels in the John Staluppi Cars of Dreams Collection include a ’58 Dual Ghia Convertible, a ’69 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS Indy Pace Car, a ’65 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible, and a ’63 Volkswagen Beetle better known as “Herbie,” which was used in several of the iconic Walt Disney films.

“We’re thrilled that John chose our Palm Beach Auction to sell his collection, which is filled with some of the greatest American cars available,” said Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “But even more important than the beautiful collection is the amazing generosity John and Jeanette have shown through the years. Together they have donated millions to support charitable organizations in their community and across the country. The John Staluppi Cars of Dreams Collection will truly be a spectacular part of our Palm Beach Auction.”

The philanthropic nature of Jeanette and John Staluppi was on display at the 2018 Scottsdale Auction when former U.S. President George W. Bush slammed the gavel following Staluppi’s $1.4 million bid on the first 2018 Corvette Carbon 65 Edition. One of many charity vehicles purchased over the years by the Staluppis, 100 percent of the sale from the Corvette will benefit the former president’s Military Service Initiative.

“Jeanette and I are extremely excited to be working alongside Craig Jackson, Steve Davis and the entire team of Barrett-Jackson,” said John Staluppi. “We have been part of the auctions for many years and we believe Barrett-Jackson to be the premier collector car auction company in the industry. Barrett-Jackson is a well-run organization. Not only is it a car auction, it is an event for the whole family – our children are also car collectors. We look forward to offering our collection in April at Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach.”

