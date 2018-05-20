Philips SpeechLive cloud dictation solution – easy, affordable and with Australian based hosting

Speech Processing Solutions, the world number one in professional
dictation, announced the latest version of Philips SpeechLive, their
newest cloud-based workflow software. Philips SpeechLive is a secure
cloud solution which allows users to access and manage their dictations
conveniently via their smartphone and web browser. Customers enjoy
unlimited mobility, intuitive software handling and an easy pricing
structure. State-of-the-art encryption standards and Australian based
hosting ensures maximum data protection at all times.
Unlimited productivity on the go
Authors can record their voice as usual – using any Philips voice
recorder, their smartphone or any digital recorder. Their familiar
dictation routine remains unchanged with Philips SpeechLive. Easy
uploading occurs via USB connection on PC. If the user owns a voice
recorder with a Wi-Fi function, such as the Philips SpeechAir or a
smartphone, the audio files can be sent to SpeechLive on the go, when
the user is still outside the office.
“Our customers enjoy the simplicity of this solution. They value the
fact they can start using it immediately without having to change their
dictation device and habits. We also have customers that use Philips
SpeechLive with our smartphone app only. You can have a professional
dictation solution with a smartphone and a laptop” explains Yvonne
Kirsch, Area Sales Manager for Asia Pacific at Speech Processing
Solutions.
Easy and intuitive user interface
The user interface of the browser-based software is simple, intuitive
and minimal training is necessary before an author can start being
productive. Once the user has allocated an administrator for the
software, additional users can be added easily and assigned with an
author or transcriptionist role. Workflow settings can be changed
quickly and all settings can be altered online, from anywhere, anytime.
Also, assistants can take advantage of being location independent. The
recorded files can be accessed, played back and transcribed on any
computer using only the internet browser. Working from home is no longer
a problem. For even more convenience, Philips also offers a foot control
which can be used to control the audio player functions within the
browser.
Data protection & local hosting
Philips SpeechLive protects the author’s dictations by encrypting them
during recording and once again when they are sent off, as well as
storing them securely in the cloud in an encrypted format. This means
end-to-end double encryption and protection from unauthorized access. “The
solution meets all Australian legal requirements for data transfer and
data storage, guaranteeing that your data is kept safe at all times.
Additionally, the Australian based data centre results in even better
software performance and reliability”, adds Kirsch enthusiastically.
If you are interested in working from anywhere, with no additional
software maintenance costs visit www.dictation.philips.com/au/secure-cloud-dictation
or download the voice recorder app now: https://www.dictation.philips.com/au/products/mobile-dictation/voice-recorder-app-lfh7400/
