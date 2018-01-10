Phison Electronics : Showcase for CES 2018

Consumer Electronics Show 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - January 9th, 2018

Phison Electronics (8299.TW), industry leader in flash controller and NAND solutions,will be displaying its latest flash controller technology at the Consumer Electronics Show 2018 (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada. In their private Caesars Palace Suite and above the sweeping views of the Las Vegas Strip, Phison will showcase E12, the controller demonstrating the next generation of PCIe SSD excellence and their latest unprecedented portable performance with Thunderbolt 3 after having shown a preview at Flash Memory Summit 2017. Additionally, Phison will be showing the next generation of expandable Android storage with A2.

Please view our detailed showcase and check us out at CES 2018.

Caesars Palace Suite

January 9 to 12

Showcase

Phison PS5012-E12 Controller

The Next Generation of PCIe SSD Excellence with Sequential 3200 MB/s Read and 3000 MB/s Write, Random 600K IOPS Read and 600K IOPS Write Thunderbolt 3 SSD with Phison E7 Controller

Unprecedented Portable Performance Embedded UFS with Phison PS8313 Controller PCIe SSD Performance for Mobile Devices Android A2 with Phison PS8229 Controller

The Next Generation of Expandable Android Storage … and more.

For more information on our showcase, please refer to our Press Kit at http://www.phison.com/English/NewsView.asp?ID=576&SortID=37

For media inquiries, please contact Leo Huang at [email protected].

About Phison Electronics:

Phison Electronics Corp. is a global leader in NAND Flash controller IC and storage solutions. In 2000, Phison developed world's first single-chip USB flash drive controller. For 16 years, Phison created of a wide range of innovative solutions over SSD (PCIe/SATA/PATA), eMMC, UFS, SD and USB interfaces, shipping over 600 million IC units annually. Adding value to customers, Phison also provides system integration and total solution services across consumer, industrial and enterprise markets. An active participant in industry standards, Phison is on the Board of Directors for SDA, ONFI, UFSA and a contributor for JEDEC, PCI-SIG, MIPI, NVMe and IEEE-SA. In this release, the terms 'company' and 'Phison' refer to Phison Electronics Corporation. To learn more about our technical breakthrough in NAND solutions, please visit http://www.phison.comor contact [email protected].