Photos from the Nintendo Gaming Lounge at San Diego Comic-Con are Available on Business Wire's Website and the Associated Press Photo Network

07/23/2018 | 03:59am CEST

Photos from the Nintendo Gaming Lounge at San Diego Comic-Con are available on Business Wire's website and the Associated Press Photo Network.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180722005048/en/

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, a family competes in the ultimate family-fun battle w ...

Photo 1

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, a family competes in the ultimate family-fun battle with Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze at the Nintendo Gaming Lounge during San Diego Comic-Con 2018. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze is available now on the Nintendo Switch System.

Photo 2

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, a mother and daughter team up to climb the Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze leaderboards at the Nintendo Gaming Lounge at the Marriott Marquis and Marina. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze is available now on the Nintendo Switch System.

Photo 3

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, fans get an early hands-on demo of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game during San Diego Comic-Con 2018. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate launches on Dec. 7 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch system.

Photo 4

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, kids enjoy playing tunes on a Toy-Con Piano at the Nintendo Gaming Lounge at the Marriott Marquis and Marina during San Diego Comic-Con 2018. Toy-Con Piano is one of five different Toy-Con projects included in the Nintendo Labo Variety Kit, available now on the Nintendo Switch System. Nintendo Labo kits offer interactive build-and-play experiences designed to inspire creativity and discovery.


© Business Wire 2018
