Photos from the Nintendo Gaming Lounge at San Diego Comic-Con are available on Business Wire's website and the Associated Press Photo Network.

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, a family competes in the ultimate family-fun battle with Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze at the Nintendo Gaming Lounge during San Diego Comic-Con 2018. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze is available now on the Nintendo Switch System.
In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, a mother and daughter
team up to climb the Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
leaderboards at the Nintendo Gaming Lounge at the Marriott Marquis and
Marina. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze is available now on
the Nintendo Switch System.
In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, fans get an early
hands-on demo of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game during San
Diego Comic-Con 2018. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate launches on Dec.
7 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch system.
In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, kids enjoy playing tunes
on a Toy-Con Piano at the Nintendo Gaming Lounge at the Marriott Marquis
and Marina during San Diego Comic-Con 2018. Toy-Con Piano is one of five
different Toy-Con projects included in the Nintendo Labo Variety Kit,
available now on the Nintendo Switch System. Nintendo Labo kits offer
interactive build-and-play experiences designed to inspire creativity
and discovery.
