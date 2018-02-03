Photos of Nintendo Labo Studio Event on Feb. 2, 2018 in New York City Available on Business Wire's Website and the Associated Press Photo Network

Photos of Nintendo Labo Studio Event on Feb. 2, 2018 in New York City
In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, kids enjoy making a Toy-Con Fishing Rod at an exclusive event in New York on Feb. 2, 2018. Toy-Con Fishing Rod is one of five different Toy-Con projects included in the Nintendo Labo Variety Kit, launching in stores on April 20. Nintendo Labo kits offer interactive build-and-play experiences designed to inspire creativity and discovery.
In this photo provided by
Nintendo of America, a select group of attendees in New York experience
Nintendo Labo for the first time on Feb. 2, 2018. Nintendo Labo kits
offer interactive build-and-play experiences designed to inspire
creativity and discovery. Nintendo Labo launches in stores on April 20,
2018.
In this photo provided by
Nintendo of America, a kid controls a giant, on-screen robot while
wearing the Toy-Con Robot suit at an exclusive event in New York on Feb.
2, 2018. The Nintendo Labo Robot Kit launches in stores on April 20, and
includes all the parts to build a DIY robot suit. Nintendo Labo kits
offer interactive build-and-play experiences designed to inspire
creativity and discovery.
In this photo provided by
Nintendo of America, attendees get a special preview of Nintendo Labo at
an exclusive event in New York on Feb. 2, 2018. Nintendo Labo kits offer
interactive build-and-play experiences designed to inspire creativity
and discovery. Nintendo Labo launches in stores on April 20, 2018.
In this photo provided by
Nintendo of America, kids enjoy playing tunes on a Toy-Con Piano at an
exclusive event in New York on Feb. 2, 2018. Toy-Con Piano is one of
five different Toy-Con projects included in the Nintendo Labo Variety
Kit, launching in stores on April 20. Nintendo Labo kits offer
interactive build-and-play experiences designed to inspire creativity
and discovery.
