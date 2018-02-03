Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Photos of Nintendo Labo Studio Event on Feb. 2, 2018 in New York City Available on Business Wire's Website and the Associated Press Photo Network

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/03/2018 | 05:41am CET

Photos of Nintendo Labo Studio Event on Feb. 2, 2018 in New York City are available on Business Wire's website and the Associated Press Photo Network

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180202005733/en/

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, kids enjoy making a Toy-Con Fishing Rod at an exclusi ...

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, kids enjoy making a Toy-Con Fishing Rod at an exclusive event in New York on Feb. 2, 2018. Toy-Con Fishing Rod is one of five different Toy-Con projects included in the Nintendo Labo Variety Kit, launching in stores on April 20. Nintendo Labo kits offer interactive build-and-play experiences designed to inspire creativity and discovery.

Photo 1
In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, kids enjoy making a Toy-Con Fishing Rod at an exclusive event in New York on Feb. 2, 2018. Toy-Con Fishing Rod is one of five different Toy-Con projects included in the Nintendo Labo Variety Kit, launching in stores on April 20. Nintendo Labo kits offer interactive build-and-play experiences designed to inspire creativity and discovery.

Photo 2
In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, a select group of attendees in New York experience Nintendo Labo for the first time on Feb. 2, 2018. Nintendo Labo kits offer interactive build-and-play experiences designed to inspire creativity and discovery. Nintendo Labo launches in stores on April 20, 2018.

Photo 3
In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, a kid controls a giant, on-screen robot while wearing the Toy-Con Robot suit at an exclusive event in New York on Feb. 2, 2018. The Nintendo Labo Robot Kit launches in stores on April 20, and includes all the parts to build a DIY robot suit. Nintendo Labo kits offer interactive build-and-play experiences designed to inspire creativity and discovery.

Photo 4
In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, attendees get a special preview of Nintendo Labo at an exclusive event in New York on Feb. 2, 2018. Nintendo Labo kits offer interactive build-and-play experiences designed to inspire creativity and discovery. Nintendo Labo launches in stores on April 20, 2018.

Photo 5
In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, kids enjoy playing tunes on a Toy-Con Piano at an exclusive event in New York on Feb. 2, 2018. Toy-Con Piano is one of five different Toy-Con projects included in the Nintendo Labo Variety Kit, launching in stores on April 20. Nintendo Labo kits offer interactive build-and-play experiences designed to inspire creativity and discovery.

Photo 6
In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, kids enjoy making a Toy-Con RC Car at an exclusive event in New York on Feb. 2, 2018. Toy-Con RC Car is one of five different Toy-Con projects included in the Nintendo Labo Variety Kit, launching in stores on April 20. Nintendo Labo kits offer interactive build-and-play experiences designed to inspire creativity and discovery.

Photo 7
In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, kids enjoy making a Toy-Con Fishing Rod at an exclusive event in New York on Feb. 2, 2018. Toy-Con Fishing Rod is one of five different Toy-Con projects included in the Nintendo Labo Variety Kit, launching in stores on April 20. Nintendo Labo kits offer interactive build-and-play experiences designed to inspire creativity and discovery.

Photo 8
In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, a kid controls a giant, on-screen robot while wearing the Toy-Con Robot suit at an exclusive event in New York on Feb. 2, 2018. The Nintendo Labo Robot Kit launches in stores on April 20, and includes all the parts to build a DIY robot suit. Nintendo Labo kits offer interactive build-and-play experiences designed to inspire creativity and discovery.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:36a ZIMPLATS : to revive Bimha Mine
10:36a NMBZ : yet to draw down SMEs credit lines
10:36a CFI : Van Hoog says no need for rights issue
10:28a SMRST TST HD : State police report low crime rates in Bullskin Township
10:25a DOMINION ENERGY : Coal ash cleanup bills reassigned Coal ash bills shifted to utility-friendly Senate committee
10:24a China wants one-window operation for CPEC projects
10:24a IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : asks Sindh to provide water share to Balochistan
10:24a BALOCH RESISTANCE MOVEMENT NOT A THREAT ANYMORE : Chinese envoy
10:24a INDUS MOTOR : IMC signs MoU with TDCP
10:22a KEPPEL : Former Keppel execs arrested in ongoing Brazil bribery probe
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : Wall Street says Starbucks has too many stores, prices too high
2ORACLE CORPORATION : ORACLE : Approves Second $12 Billion Stock Buyback Authorization in as Many Months
3IMPINJ INC : IMPINJ : stock plunges as Seattle company cuts revenue guidance, says CFO leaving
4EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : EXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil Earns $19.7 Billion In 2017
5WELLS FARGO : WELLS FARGO : Federal Reserve Replaces Board Members at Wells Fargo

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.