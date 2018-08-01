Physicians’ Education Resource® Presents 2018 New York Cardio-Endo-Renal Collaborative

The conference will discuss novel approaches to integrate cardiometabolic disease management

Physicians’ Education Resource®, LLC (PER®), will host the 2018 New York Cardio-Endo-Renal Collaborative (NY CERC) on September 29, 2018, at the Westin New York Grand Central in New York City. The program will be chaired by James Underberg, M.D., FACPM, FACP, FNLA, immediate past president of the National Lipid Association, clinical assistant professor of medicine, New York University School of Medicine. This educational event will discuss latest innovations and advancements to treat and manage metabolic and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs).

“Cardiovascular and metabolic diseases can be challenging to treat alone, yet more and more patients present with comorbid disease that can make management exponentially difficult,” said Phil Talamo, president of PER®. “New management guidelines from the American Heart Association, American College of Cardiology, and the American Diabetes Association address the need for more aggressive treatment approaches for these patients. This program will provide updates on these new guidelines, discuss new medications that can benefit patients across the continuum of cardiometabolic disease, and share best practices on how to optimally manage these complex patients.”

The following co-chairs will join Underberg during the conference:

Keith Ferdinand, M.D., FACC, FAHA, FNLA, FASH, professor of clinical medicine, department of cardiology, Tulane University Heart and Vascular Institute

Helena Rodbard, M.D., FACP, MACE, endocrine and metabolic consultant

NY CERC is a 1-day educational conference that focuses on emerging and novel approaches to integrated cardiometabolic disease management. During the program, attendees will gain insight into CVD prevention, diabetes, obesity management and lipid management, and other cardiometabolic risk factors. The conference will also delve into the multifaceted and individualized strategies designed to attain treatment goals and enhance patient outcomes.

This program is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education, and attendees are eligible for a maximum of 6.0 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit™. For more information and registration, visit https://www.gotoper.com/non-onc-conferences/cerc/meetings/2nd-annual-multidisciplinary-cardio-endo-renal-collaborative.

About PER®:

Since 1995, PER® has been dedicated to advancing cancer care through professional education and now furthers patient care and treatment strategies on a wide variety of chronic illnesses and diseases. In 2016, PER® initiated continuing medical education (CME) programming in the cardiovascular and endocrinology areas and continues to grow its’ therapeutic reach outside of oncology. While continuing to expand into other nononcology topics, PER® remains the leading provider of live, online, and print CME activities focusing on oncology and hematology by providing high-quality, evidence-based activities featuring leading distinguished experts who focus on the application of practice-changing advances. In 2018, PER® will develop and implement 21 historic annual legacy conferences in the United States and Europe, along with many renowned online learning formats. PER® is accredited by the ACCME and CBRN. PER® is part of the Cranbury, New Jersey-based MJH Associates, Inc. family of businesses. Learn more at http://www.gotoper.com and http://www.mjhassoc.com.

