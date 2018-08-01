Physicians’ Education Resource® Presents 2018 New York Cardio-Endo-Renal Collaborative

Physicians’ Education Resource®, LLC (PER®), will host the 2018 New York
Cardio-Endo-Renal Collaborative (NY CERC) on September 29, 2018, at the
Westin New York Grand Central in New York City. The program will be
chaired by James Underberg, M.D., FACPM, FACP, FNLA, immediate
past president of the National Lipid Association, clinical assistant
professor of medicine, New York University School of Medicine. This
educational event will discuss latest innovations and advancements to
treat and manage metabolic and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs).
“Cardiovascular and metabolic diseases can be challenging to treat
alone, yet more and more patients present with comorbid disease that can
make management exponentially difficult,” said Phil Talamo, president of
PER®. “New management guidelines from the American Heart Association,
American College of Cardiology, and the American Diabetes Association
address the need for more aggressive treatment approaches for these
patients. This program will provide updates on these new guidelines,
discuss new medications that can benefit patients across the continuum
of cardiometabolic disease, and share best practices on how to optimally
manage these complex patients.”
The following co-chairs will join Underberg during the conference:
-
Keith Ferdinand, M.D., FACC, FAHA, FNLA, FASH, professor of
clinical medicine, department of cardiology, Tulane University Heart
and Vascular Institute
-
Helena Rodbard, M.D., FACP, MACE, endocrine and metabolic
consultant
NY CERC is a 1-day educational conference that focuses on emerging and
novel approaches to integrated cardiometabolic disease management.
During the program, attendees will gain insight into CVD prevention,
diabetes, obesity management and lipid management, and other
cardiometabolic risk factors. The conference will also delve into the
multifaceted and individualized strategies designed to attain treatment
goals and enhance patient outcomes.
This program is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing
Medical Education, and attendees are eligible for a maximum of 6.0 AMA
PRA Category 1 Credit™. For more information and registration, visit https://www.gotoper.com/non-onc-conferences/cerc/meetings/2nd-annual-multidisciplinary-cardio-endo-renal-collaborative.
