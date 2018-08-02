Physicians’ Education Resource® to Present at the 2019 Alliance for Continuing Education in the Health Professions' Annual Conference

The conference shines a spotlight on organizations dedicated to improving patient care

Physicians’ Education Resource®, LLC (PER®), the leading provider of oncology and hematology continuing medical and nursing education (CME/CE), will present at the Alliance for Continuing Education in the Health Professions’ (ACEhp) 2019 Annual Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, MD Jan. 23-26, announced Phil Talamo, CHCP, president of PER®. The theme of this year’s conference is “The Power of Education to...” that serves to enlighten participants to make an impact within the industry.

In making the announcement, Talamo said, “We are honored to discuss the success of PER®’s CME programming at one of the biggest medical education conferences. PER® is a CME industry leader, and our utmost educational design is constructed with keeping the needs of today’s oncologists in mind. We look forward to sharing our expertise with the rest of the health care education professionals.”

PER®’s presentation, “A Practicing Oncologist's Perspective on the Learning Continuum and Evidence-Based Care,” will be led by Ann C. Lichti, CHCP, vice president of outcomes, accreditation, and compliance for PER. Phil Talamo and David Gallinson, DO, hematologist/oncologist with Summit Medical Group MD Anderson in New Jersey, will join Ms. Lichti in this interactive workshop that will focus on how physicians’ stages of learning impact their ability to change clinical behavior and when these changes are likely to occur.

ACEHP is a leading professional health care educator that helps develop, deliver and manage health care continuing education. The organization helps promote best practices that improve patient care by advancing continuing health education for medical professionals.

About PER®:

Since 1995, Physicians’ Education Resource, LLC® (PER®) has been the leading provider of live and online continuing medical education activities on oncology and hematology by providing high-quality, evidence-based activities featuring leading experts who focus on the application of practice-changing advances. In 2018, PER® will develop and implement 20 historic annual legacy conferences in the United States and Europe, along with many world-renowned online learning formats such as Medical Crossfire®. PER® is accredited by both the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education and the California Board of Registered Nursing. PER® is part of the Cranbury, New Jersey-based MJH Associates, Inc. family of businesses. Learn more at gotoper.com and mjhassoc.com.

