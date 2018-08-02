Physicians’ Education Resource® to Present at the 2019 Alliance for Continuing Education in the Health Professions' Annual Conference

Physicians’ Education Resource®, LLC (PER®), the
leading provider of oncology and hematology continuing medical and
nursing education (CME/CE), will present at the Alliance for Continuing
Education in the Health Professions’ (ACEhp) 2019 Annual Conference at
the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, MD
Jan. 23-26, announced Phil Talamo, CHCP, president of PER®.
The theme of this year’s conference is “The Power of Education to...”
that serves to enlighten participants to make an impact within the
industry.
In making the announcement, Talamo said, “We are honored to discuss the
success of PER®’s CME programming at one of the biggest
medical education conferences. PER® is a CME industry leader,
and our utmost educational design is constructed with keeping the needs
of today’s oncologists in mind. We look forward to sharing our expertise
with the rest of the health care education professionals.”
PER®’s presentation, “A Practicing Oncologist's
Perspective on the Learning Continuum and Evidence-Based Care,” will
be led by Ann C. Lichti, CHCP, vice president of outcomes,
accreditation, and compliance for PER. Phil Talamo and David Gallinson,
DO, hematologist/oncologist with Summit Medical Group MD Anderson in New
Jersey, will join Ms. Lichti in this interactive workshop that will
focus on how physicians’ stages of learning impact their ability to
change clinical behavior and when these changes are likely to occur.
ACEHP is a leading professional health care educator that helps develop,
deliver and manage health care continuing education. The organization
helps promote best practices that improve patient care by advancing
continuing health education for medical professionals.
For more information, visit http://www.acehp.org/p/cm/ld/fid=22.
About PER®:
Since 1995, Physicians’ Education Resource, LLC® (PER®) has been the
leading provider of live and online continuing medical education
activities on oncology and hematology by providing high-quality,
evidence-based activities featuring leading experts who focus on the
application of practice-changing advances. In 2018, PER® will develop
and implement 20 historic annual legacy conferences in the United States
and Europe, along with many world-renowned online learning formats such
as Medical Crossfire®. PER® is accredited by both the Accreditation
Council for Continuing Medical Education and the California Board of
Registered Nursing. PER® is part of the Cranbury, New Jersey-based MJH
Associates, Inc. family of businesses. Learn more at gotoper.com
and mjhassoc.com.
