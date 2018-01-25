Picsolve : Celebrates Record Period of Growth with Two New Wins

Picsolve, the leading digital content creation and distribution partner
for world-class visitor destinations, has today announced two new
partnerships at world-renowned destinations in North America and the
Asia-Pacific region. The announcement comes after a record period of
growth for Picsolve, which saw the company acquire US market leader
Freeze Frame in September.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180125006131/en/
(Photo: Business Wire)
Continuing Picsolve’s global expansion, its new partnership wins with
The MARVEL Experience Busan Experience and National Geographic
Encounter: Ocean Odyssey further secure Picsolve’s position as content
creation market leader. Both visitor destinations will use Picsolve’s
innovative technology to enhance the consumer experience. The
announcement also demonstrates Picsolve’s plans to diversify into
sectors beyond theme parks and further develop its digital capabilities,
with AR, video and panoramic photo technology of particular interest.
National Geographic Encounter: Ocean Odyssey
Capitalising on the recent acquisition of Freeze Frame, this multi-year
partnership will see Picsolve implement its technology at a
first-of-its-kind underwater experience in the heart of New York’s Times
Square. Chosen as National Geographic Encounter: Ocean Odyssey’s first
content creation partner, Picsolve has installed its state-of-the-art
Experience Wall, using Samsung’s super high-resolution LED screens, to
transport visitors on a previously unimaginable underwater journey.
Customers of the immersive entertainment experience are also able to
purchase physical and digital merchandise, including breath-taking
panoramic photographs, at the destination.
The MARVEL Experience Busan
Picsolve has been chosen as the content creation partner of The MARVEL
Experience Busan in Korea, providing its green screen technology at
Asia’s first Marvel VR and AR experience hall. Marking Picsolve’s 15th
partnership in the region, Picsolve’s green screen technology will give
visitors the opportunity to be captured with eight popular MARVEL
characters, including Iron Man, Spider Man and Captain America. The
experience is the first-of-its-kind in Asia presented by Wow Planet.
David Hockley, CEO at Picsolve commented, “We are currently in a
momentous period for growth at Picsolve and these announcements, ranging
from North America to the Asia-Pacific region, are testament to the
belief global partners have in us to provide the best experiences for
their customers. We are forever extending our global footprint,
demonstrating that our innovative technology can be harnessed by a whole
host of sectors beyond theme parks – our technology can be implemented
anywhere people go to have a good time. We’re excited to continue on
this journey, reaching into new countries and developing our digital
capabilities to appeal to consumers of any age, all over the world.”
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180125006131/en/