Picsolve : Celebrates Record Period of Growth with Two New Wins

National Geographic Encounter: Ocean Odyssey and The MARVEL Experience Busan will implement Picsolve’s innovative technology, continuing the company’s international expansion

Picsolve, the leading digital content creation and distribution partner for world-class visitor destinations, has today announced two new partnerships at world-renowned destinations in North America and the Asia-Pacific region. The announcement comes after a record period of growth for Picsolve, which saw the company acquire US market leader Freeze Frame in September.

Continuing Picsolve’s global expansion, its new partnership wins with The MARVEL Experience Busan Experience and National Geographic Encounter: Ocean Odyssey further secure Picsolve’s position as content creation market leader. Both visitor destinations will use Picsolve’s innovative technology to enhance the consumer experience. The announcement also demonstrates Picsolve’s plans to diversify into sectors beyond theme parks and further develop its digital capabilities, with AR, video and panoramic photo technology of particular interest.

National Geographic Encounter: Ocean Odyssey

Capitalising on the recent acquisition of Freeze Frame, this multi-year partnership will see Picsolve implement its technology at a first-of-its-kind underwater experience in the heart of New York’s Times Square. Chosen as National Geographic Encounter: Ocean Odyssey’s first content creation partner, Picsolve has installed its state-of-the-art Experience Wall, using Samsung’s super high-resolution LED screens, to transport visitors on a previously unimaginable underwater journey. Customers of the immersive entertainment experience are also able to purchase physical and digital merchandise, including breath-taking panoramic photographs, at the destination.

The MARVEL Experience Busan

Picsolve has been chosen as the content creation partner of The MARVEL Experience Busan in Korea, providing its green screen technology at Asia’s first Marvel VR and AR experience hall. Marking Picsolve’s 15th partnership in the region, Picsolve’s green screen technology will give visitors the opportunity to be captured with eight popular MARVEL characters, including Iron Man, Spider Man and Captain America. The experience is the first-of-its-kind in Asia presented by Wow Planet.

David Hockley, CEO at Picsolve commented, “We are currently in a momentous period for growth at Picsolve and these announcements, ranging from North America to the Asia-Pacific region, are testament to the belief global partners have in us to provide the best experiences for their customers. We are forever extending our global footprint, demonstrating that our innovative technology can be harnessed by a whole host of sectors beyond theme parks – our technology can be implemented anywhere people go to have a good time. We’re excited to continue on this journey, reaching into new countries and developing our digital capabilities to appeal to consumers of any age, all over the world.”

