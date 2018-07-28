Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht, LLP :, with offices in Los Angeles, New York and Washington DC, is First to file a Class Action Lawsuit against Facebook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/28/2018 | 12:48am CEST

NEW YORK, July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than 24 hours after news broke that Facebook stock crashed in a record loss of roughly $150 billion after it released its second-quarter earnings to its shareholders, Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht, LLP ("Pierce Bainbridge") filed a class action lawsuit against the media giant in the Southern District of New York ("SDNY"). Pierce Bainbridge, one of the nation's fastest growing state-of-the-art litigation firms, moved with light speed to be the first to sue in SDNY in the wake of the crash.

The complaint alleges that Facebook knew that the user base for its social media platform—Facebook's main revenue source—would diminish after it implemented new procedures necessary to comply with GDPR, a landmark data privacy legislation adopted by the European Union. Despite this knowledge, Facebook knowingly made materially false and misleading statements regarding Facebook's business and operations, causing catastrophic loss to its shareholders.

Pierce Bainbridge is a top-tier business litigation law firm founded in 2017 by former Quinn Emanuel trial lawyer John M. Pierce. The firm has recently experienced explosive growth in New York and has been frequently covered in the news due to its innovative approach to practicing law. Pierce Bainbridge deploys cutting-edge technology and applies disruptive organizational principles to obtain the best litigation result on the modern-day litigation battlefield.

In addition, John Pierce is a former tank platoon leader in the First Calvary Division of the U.S. Army and said early in the firm's development "[w]e're looking for Navy Seal, Army Ranger types—really aggressive litigators who want to be on a great platform and be a part of the team and litigate great cases."

Using just that approach, and with a growing team of just those type of attorneys, led by Pierce Bainbridge partner David Hecht, the firm accomplished an amazing and herculean feat on Friday. Relying heavily on upstart communications platform Slack and an agile project management methodology to ensure efficiency, Pierce Bainbridge team members located on both coasts, out of the New York, D.C., and Los Angeles offices, worked through the night on Thursday, collaborating via a number of advanced technologies. As a result, the firm was able to investigate, prepare, and file the complaint in the Southern District of New York in record time.

About Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP
More information about Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP can be found on its website: www.piercebainbridge.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pierce-bainbridge-beck-price--hecht-llp-with-offices-in-los-angeles-new-york-and-washington-dc-is-first-to-file-a-class-action-lawsuit-against-facebook-300688069.html

SOURCE Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht, LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:21aLGL : Continues the Evaluation of a Non-Binding Acquisition Proposal; Announces Pending Expiration of Its Warrants August 6, 2018
BU
01:17aAT&T : to Offer Credits for Unlimited Data, Calls and Texts to Help Customers Affected by California Wildfires
PU
01:12aPG&E : Activates Emergency Operations Centers to Support Carr Fire Response in Redding Area
BU
01:07aEnterprise Holdings CEO Pamela Nicholson Subpoenaed by SubscriberWise CEO David Howe
BU
01:05aTeras Announces $600,000 Private Placement
NE
01:02aBANK OZK : Second suspect in Fort Smith bank theft arrested
AQ
01:01aTERAS RESOURCES : Announces $600,000 Private Placement
AQ
01:01aALEXANDRIA MINERALS : Announces Stock Option Grants and Resignation of Director
AQ
12:58aHagens Berman Alerts Investors in LogMeIn to the Firm's Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations Concerning GoToMeeting Integration
PR
12:57aITAU UNIBANCO : Final Summarized Voting Map - Extraordinary General Meeting of July 27, 2018
PU
Latest news "Companies"
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.