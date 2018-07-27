Log in
Pilot Energy : Sale of Beneficial Interest in WA-503-P

07/27/2018 | 04:17am CEST

Pilot Energy Limited

ABN 86 115229 984

Level 12, 225 George Street

Sydney, NSW 2000

T: +61 8 9480 0470

F: +61 9321 0320

Announcement to ASX

27 July 2018

SALE OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN WA-503-P

Pilot Energy Limited (ASX: PGY) (Pilot Energy, or the Company) wishes to announce that it has executed a binding agreement for the sale of its beneficial interest in offshore exploration permit WA-503-P (the "Permit") to Black Swan Resources Pty Ltd (Black Swan).

Under the terms of the agreement, Pilot Energy will receive a share of any net profit interest derived from the Permit in return for Black Swan becoming Operator and covering all costs associated with activities and management of the Permit. Pilot Energy will withdraw from the title after completion of the transaction and Black Swan will assume all risks and liabilities in respect of the Permit.

Spokesman and CEO for Pilot Energy, Robert Gard, commented on the announcement:

"The sale is part of a continued focus by Pilot Energy to minimize costs and apply resources to the assets which have the greatest potential to yield significant benefits for the company. This transaction enables the Company to retain a portion of the profits which may result from the Permit while applying its resources to other areas of its portfolio."

Enquiries

Lisa Dadswell, Company Secretary, email: [email protected]

About Pilot Energy: Pilot Energy Ltd is an emerging junior oil and gas exploration company that is implementing a low-cost, counter-cyclical strategy to develop a portfolio of high quality oil and gas exploration assets. The Company's aggressive new ventures program has rapidly resulted in acquisition of material working interests in the WA-481-P, WA-503-P and EP416/480 exploration permits, located offshore and onshore Western Australia, in addition to a minor working interest in the EP437 permit. Key to Pilot Energy's strategy is minimisation of project entry cost and work commitments, while allowing sufficient time to add value through desktop studies prior to seeking farming partners to fund seismic and/or drilling. Pilot Energy works closely with industry partners such as seismic contractors in order to develop creative pricing models for services that help to reduce the Company's upfront cash investment.

Disclaimer

Pilot Energy Limited published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 02:16:08 UTC
