Pinnacle Bank : Promotes Doug Moffat to Executive Vice President, Regional President

07/31/2018 | 07:25pm CEST

GILROY, Calif., July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Bank (OTCQB: PBNK), headquartered in Gilroy, California, announced the appointment of Doug Moffat to Executive Vice President, Regional President.

"Mr. Moffat has been with Pinnacle Bank since July 2008 and has consistently contributed to its growth and success. Mr. Moffat's strong business banking background will serve him well in his new role as regional president. He will be taking on additional management and strategic responsibilities, while retaining his client focus," stated Jeffrey D. Payne, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We're excited to see him continue to grow and are grateful to have him as part of the Pinnacle Bank Team."

Mr. Moffat holds his undergraduate degree from the University of Southern California, his MBA in finance from Santa Clara University and also graduated from Pacific Coast Banking School. He began his career with Wells Fargo Bank, where he advanced to vice president and business banking area manager during his eleven year tenure. Before joining Pinnacle Bank, Mr. Moffat worked for Citibank as senior vice president and business banking area manager where he ranked in the top 10 for all area business banking managers across the country. He is past president and current board member of the Community Law Enforcement Foundation of Morgan Hill and is an active member of the Rotary Club of Morgan Hill. He is a long time resident of Willow Glen, where he lives with his wife and his dogs.

"I am fortunate to work with an outstanding group of clients, bankers, managers and directors at Pinnacle Bank. Working for a client focused community bank that still believes in common sense lending has been very rewarding," stated Mr. Moffat. "I look forward to continuing to contribute to the success of Pinnacle Bank."

About Pinnacle Bank
Pinnacle Bank is a full-service community business bank dedicated to providing quality depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey counties. The bank focuses on commercial banking services for small to medium-sized businesses, offering a variety of products and services that combine the best of personal touch with convenient technology-based client service. Pinnacle Bank has locations in Morgan Hill, Gilroy and Salinas. For more information, visit www.pinnaclebankonline.com.

Media Contact:
Pinnacle Bank
Jeffrey D. Payne, President  & CEO
408-762-7146

 

Pinnacle Bank logo (PRNewsFoto/Pinnacle Bank)

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pinnacle-bank-promotes-doug-moffat-to-executive-vice-president-regional-president-300689430.html

SOURCE Pinnacle Bank


© PRNewswire 2018
