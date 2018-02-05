Pirelli & C S p A : The Pirelli SCORPION™ MX Soft dominates the opening round of the “Internazionali d’Italia Motocross” season

05/02/2018

In Riola Sardo Antonio Cairoli takes victory in MX1 and in Supercampione class; Hunter Lawrence wins on his Honda debut in MX2

The first round of the 'Internazionali d'Italia Motocross'Championship officially opened the 2018 season. On the deep sand of the 'Le Dune' circuit in Riola Sardo, the Pirelli-equipped riders were able to count on the latest arrival in the range - the SCORPION™ MX Soft rear tyre - and by accompanying the excellent SCORPION™ MX32™ Mid Soft front tyre, allowed the Italian brand to monopolise the podiums in MX1, MX2 and the Supercampione class.

Antonio Cairoli, after an excellent start, controlled the MX1 race, winning with ease. The nine times World Champion was the fastest at the start of the Supercampione class and during the race defended his lead from the attacks of Max Anstie and Romain Febvre. The Englishman is close behind Cairoli in both standings. There were also good performance by Jeremy Van Horebeek, third in MX1, and Romain Febvre, third in the Supercampione.

The new LV114 team opened their 2018 account in promising form. The Honda squad led by former female motocross World Champion Livia Lancelot celebrated MX2 victory thanks to Australian Hunter Lawrence. The reigning champion of the MX2 class, Pauls Jonass, was also very fast and finished in second place despite a fall that slowed him down on the first lap. Calvin Vlaanderen classified third ahead of Alvin Ostlund.

The second round of the 'Internazionali d'Italia Motocross' will be hosted by the Noto circuit in Sicily next weekend.

Results (Pirelli riders in bold):

MX1

1.CAIROLI Antonio (ITA)

2. ANSTIE Max (GBR)

3. VAN HOREBEEK Jeremy (BEL)

4. PAULIN Gautier (FRA)

5. FEBVRE Romain (FRA)

MX2

1. LAWRENCE Hunter (AUS)

2.JONASS Pauls (LAT)

3. VLAANDEREN Calvin (RSA)

4. OSTLUND Alvin (SWE)

5. CERVELLIN Michele (ITA)

SUPERCAMPIONE

1.CAIROLI Antonio (ITA)

2. ANSTIE Max (GBR)

3. FEBVRE Romain (FRA)

4. VAN HOREBEEK Jeremy (BEL)

5. PAULIN Gautier (FRA)

Championship overall:

MX1

1.CAIROLI Antonio (ITA) p.120

2. ANSTIE Max (GBR) p.100

3. VAN HOREBEEK Jeremy (BEL) p.80

4. PAULIN Gautier (FRA) p.65

5. FEBVRE Romain (FRA) p.60

MX2

1. LAWRENCE Hunter (AUS) p.120

2.JONASS Pauls (LAT) p.100

3. VLAANDEREN Calvin (RSA) p.80

4. OSTLUND Alvin (SWE) p.65

5. CERVELLIN Michele (ITA) p.60

SUPERCAMPIONE

1.CAIROLI Antonio (ITA) p.120

2. ANSTIE Max (GBR) p.100

3. FEBVRE Romain (FRA) p.80

4. VAN HOREBEEK Jeremy (BEL) p.65

5. PAULIN Gautier (FRA) p.60