Pivot3 : Announces Availability of Space-Efficient Hyperconverged Solution for ROBO, Edge Computing, and Agile Enterprise Environments

Pivot3, the hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) performance and
technology leader, today announced the availability of its new Acuity X3
Series HCI solutions, which bring enterprise-grade features to
small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs), remote and branch offices
(ROBO), edge, and enterprise use cases that require a smaller footprint.
The solution allows organizations to confidently consolidate multiple,
mixed-application workloads onto a single infrastructure to help lower
cost and reduce datacenter footprint.
The solution is ideal for enterprises and SMBs that require a
space-efficient solution with high performance and a comprehensive suite
of data services, including highly efficient erasure coding, data
protection, data reduction, and integration with VMware vSphere and
vCenter, for database applications, virtual desktops, edge processing
and mixed workload use cases. Pivot3’s new Acuity X3 Series brings
breakthrough performance and sophisticated policy-based management in a
1U appliance, allowing organizations to experience guaranteed
performance of critical applications within a broad range of use cases
while equipping a small IT staff team to manage entire multi-site
distributed environments from a single pane of glass.
The Acuity X3 Series provides the same features found in Pivot3’s Acuity
X5 Series, which is based on NVMe flash architecture and delivers six
times the performance of conventional HCI solutions and runs
two-to-three times more virtual machines per HCI node. It also includes
Pivot3’s advanced policy-based Quality of Service that automates
performance and data protection operations and eliminates resource
contention. With this combination of features, organizations are able to
support critical applications, reduce OPEX and CAPEX, reduce complexity
and manage multiple, mixed-application workloads in a single
infrastructure.
“Pivot3’s policy-based approach to HCI has ushered in a new era of
innovation for organizations seeking the highest performance in the
datacenter,” said David Anderson, managing director of Anderson IT
Management. “The Acuity X3 Series addresses a critical need in the
market by reducing complexity and footprint without compromising
performance – a solution that is ideal for a wide range of enterprise,
SMB, edge and ROBO use cases.”
“We frequently see customers with IT environments that beg for a reduced
footprint solution, but who simply can’t compromise on performance and
data services,” said Ben Bolles, vice president of product management
for Pivot3. “With the Acuity X3 series, we’ve reached a critical stage
in HCI innovation in which all organizations can experience breakthrough
performance and sophisticated intelligence – no matter the size or use
case.”
Based on the latest Intel Xeon Scalable Processors, the Pivot3 Acuity X3
Series is available in a range of modular hyperconverged appliances with
compute, storage and networking options designed to meet a variety of
needs. Entry-level X3 Fast Packs are also available in
promotionally-priced bundles that make it even more cost effective to
get started with HCI. The Acuity X3 Series is currently available
through Pivot3’s extensive network of channel partners. Download
the Acuity datasheet to learn more.
About Pivot3
Pivot3 provides easy to use and efficient solutions that deliver
intelligence and automation to simplify multi-cloud environments. Built
on hyperconverged infrastructure, Pivot3’s advanced intelligence engine
combines policy-based management, inference and orchestration
capabilities, and industry-leading performance to automate management,
resource allocation, workload mobility and data placement across hybrid
cloud environments so IT can focus on delivering the applications and
services that power your business. With more than 2,500 customers in 54
countries and over 18,000 deployments in healthcare, government,
transportation, security, entertainment, education, gaming, retail and
more, Pivot3 is defining the future of intelligent hybrid cloud
computing with smarter infrastructure solutions.
