Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pivotal Payments Expands Parental Leave Benefits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 10:55am EDT

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pivotal Payments, a leading provider of technology-driven global payment processing solutions, today announced changes to the company’s parental leave policy in the United States, designed to further support mothers and fathers. Employees can now take up to 24 weeks of paid time off for the care of their biological or adopted children. The expanded benefits are part of Pivotal’s ongoing commitment to a greater work-life balance across the organization.

"Our company was built on the foundation of family and community. Although we now have hundreds of employees across various locations, we are still faithful to these values today," said Jocelyne Gagnon, Pivotal’s vice president of Human Resources. "We are investing in the moms and dads that make our company unique and successful, and are thrilled to enhance our benefits to better meet the needs of their families."

Pivotal’s Parental Leave Benefits Include:

0_int_Pivotal_logo_ENG_RGB.png


  • For the mother, up to 24 weeks of paid leave
  • For the father, two weeks of paid leave
  • Continuation of health insurance benefits during the paid maternity or paternity leave, regardless of the employee’s length of service

Pivotal’s parental leave benefits are designed to ensure that new parents receive the support they need during a crucial time in the upbringing of their children. The policy enhancements also directly benefit the company through improved productivity once parents return to work.

About Pivotal Payments

Pivotal Payments is a leading provider of technology-driven, end-to-end payment processing solutions. We service the global eCommerce, SMB acquiring and integrated payments (ISV) markets, enabling a wider range of payment acceptance solutions under one innovative platform. Backed by experienced people, cutting edge technology and effective processes, we strive to create meaningful growth for our clients, partners and employees across multiple geographies and industries. As a full-fledged merchant processor for all major card brands, plus a principal member of Interac® and UnionPay International, we provide direct connectivity with the world's largest payment networks to power your success. Learn more at http://www.pivotalpayments.com or http://www.linkedin.com/company/pivotal-payments.

Louis Georgakakis
Pivotal Payments
877-462-7486 ext. 8001
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:02pPEPPERBALL : ® LifeLite™ Personal Protection Launcher Now Shipping and Available to The Public
BU
05:02pMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : OPENS WORLD’S LARGEST FOUR POINTS BY SHERATON IN THE HOLY CITY OF MAKKAH IN SAUDI ARABIA
AQ
05:02pGRAIN TRUCK/BODY MANUFACTURING IN NORTH AMERICA : Size, Shares, Segmentation, Competitors, Channels, Trends, and Outlook to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
05:02pZULUTRADE : Introduces Traders' Combos
BU
05:02pARCBEST : reports historic second quarter revenue
AQ
05:02pCommand Alkon on The Forces of Change That Drive Digitization in Construction
GL
05:02pAcquia Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management for Fifth Consecutive Year
GL
05:01pMARUWA : Homora in race to face CAPS
AQ
05:01pTurkey’s July manufacturing PMI shows slowdown moderated
AQ
05:01pHow Independent Retailers Are Winning Battleground for Health & Wellness Customers
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Reports Higher 2Q After-Tax Profit, Sales, Despite Diesel Hit
2BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : 2Q Net Profit Largely Stable, Beating Expectations
3BAIDU : China Baidu's second quarter exceeds expectations, powered by ad sales growth
4INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : Zara Stores Supply Online -- WSJ
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Bank optimistic about economy as profit jumps

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.