Pivotal Payments Expands Parental Leave Benefits

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pivotal Payments, a leading provider of technology-driven global payment processing solutions, today announced changes to the company’s parental leave policy in the United States, designed to further support mothers and fathers. Employees can now take up to 24 weeks of paid time off for the care of their biological or adopted children. The expanded benefits are part of Pivotal’s ongoing commitment to a greater work-life balance across the organization.



"Our company was built on the foundation of family and community. Although we now have hundreds of employees across various locations, we are still faithful to these values today," said Jocelyne Gagnon, Pivotal’s vice president of Human Resources. "We are investing in the moms and dads that make our company unique and successful, and are thrilled to enhance our benefits to better meet the needs of their families."



Pivotal’s Parental Leave Benefits Include:

For the mother, up to 24 weeks of paid leave

For the father, two weeks of paid leave

Continuation of health insurance benefits during the paid maternity or paternity leave, regardless of the employee’s length of service

Pivotal’s parental leave benefits are designed to ensure that new parents receive the support they need during a crucial time in the upbringing of their children. The policy enhancements also directly benefit the company through improved productivity once parents return to work.

