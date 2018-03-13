Pixium Vision : Announces Successful Activations with PRIMA, Its Breakthrough Bionic Vision System, in the First Three Patients with Atrophic Dry-AMD

Regulatory News:
Pixium Vision (Paris:PIX) (FR0011950641 - PIX), a company developing
innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their
sight to lead more independent lives, announces successful activations
of PRIMA, its new generation miniature wireless photovoltaic sub-retinal
implant, in the first 3 patients with severe vision loss from atrophic
dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD), out of the 5 planned in the
French feasibility study started in December 2017.
The initial observations are encouraging only few weeks following the
first implantations:
-
In all 3 patients, the miniature wireless chips were successfully
implanted under the atrophic macula via a minimal invasive surgical
procedure, and the chip placement is stable throughout the
postoperative follow-up period,
-
All 3 patients perceive light patterns, within the expected ranges of
light intensity, in the area where no light perception remained
previously due to loss of light-sensitive cells. Resolution of the
perceived signal matches the expectations.
As planned by the clinical protocol, patients are undergoing training
and readaptation.
Khalid Ishaque, Chief Executive Officer of Pixium Vision,
stated: “Following activation of the implants in the first 3
patients, the initial observations are exciting for the Company. They
confirm PRIMA’s ability to restore light perception from the retinal
atrophic zone of these dry-AMD patients, where no visual sensitivity
remained prior to the treatment. This is in line with the expectations
based on preclinical experiments. The feasibility studies will advance
with 2 more patients to be recruited in Paris, and additional 5 patients
in the US feasibility trial which is to begin shortly. We are confident
that PRIMA is a feasible therapeutic option to restore some useful
vision in patients blinded by retinal degeneration.”
The French feasibility study1 with PRIMA is a 36-month,
5-patient clinical study, designed to evaluate the safety and function
of the wireless sub-retinal PRIMA chip in eliciting visual light
perception, with an interim 6-month analysis enabling to prepare and
start also for the pivotal clinical study in EU.
ABOUT PRIMA
PRIMA is a new generation miniaturized and totally wireless sub-retinal
implant. The PRIMA implant is a micro photovoltaic chip of 2x2
millimeters and 30 microns thick, equipped with 378 electrodes.
Implanted under the retina via a less invasive surgical procedure, it
acts like a tiny solar panel that is powered by pulsed near infrared
light through a miniaturized projector integrated in a pair of augmented
reality-like glasses, along with a mini-camera, worn by the implanted
subject. PRIMA is designed to compensate for severe vision loss from
retinal dystrophies, initially atrophic dry Age-related Macular
Degeneration (dry AMD), a significant unmet medical need with currently
no curative therapeutic solution, and at later stage also Retinitis
Pigmentosa (RP).
ABOUT AGE-RELATED MACULAR DEGENERATION (AMD)
Age-related macular degeneration2 is the leading cause of
severe vision loss and legal blindness in people over the age of 65 in
North America and Europe, impacting an estimated 12 to 15 million people
worldwide which is continuously growing due to ageing population. There
are two forms of AMD, the wet form, representing ~20% of AMD, where
treatment like anti-VEGF injections is available slow down the disease
progression, and the dry form, representing ~80% of AMD, where there is
currently no curative treatment available. More than 4 million patients
are afflicted with advanced dry AMD In Europe and the United States.
Patients suffering from this retinal disorder start by losing their
central vision (responsible for visual precision and details, for
example, required for reading and face recognition) and progressively
become blind.
ABOUT PIXIUM VISION
Pixium Vision’s mission is to create a world of bionic vision for those
who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain partial visual
perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision’s bionic vision systems
are associated with a surgical intervention as well as a rehabilitation
period. Following the CE mark for its first bionic retinal implant
systems, IRIS®II, Pixium Vision is now conducting a clinical
study1 in Human with PRIMA, its new generation sub-retinal miniaturized
photovoltaic wireless implant system, for patients who have lost their
sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry
age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates
closely with academic and research partners spanning across the
prestigious Vision research institutions including the Institut de la
Vision in Paris, the Stanford University in California, Moorfields Eye
Hospital in London, and Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in
Barcelona. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as
“Entreprise Innovante” par Bpifrance.
Pixium Vision is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment C). Pixium Vision
shares are eligible for the French tax incentivized PEA-PME and FCPI
investment vehicles.
Pixium Vision is included in the Euronext CAC All Shares index
Euronext ticker: PIX - ISIN: FR0011950641 – Reuters: PIX.PA – Bloomberg:
PIX:FP
