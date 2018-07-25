PlaqueTec Establishes New Science Base at the Babraham Research Campus

PlaqueTec Ltd. has relocated its existing coronary plasma bank from
Royal Papworth Hospital to the communal laboratory facility within the
Babraham Research Campus in Cambridge. The company has also expanded its
headquarters and device development facilities, which are now located in
Cambourne Business Park, also in Cambridge.
PlaqueTec is leading biomarker-based cardiovascular disease (CVD)
research and is building a large database of CVD biology to transform
care of people with coronary artery disease. The company was originally
established 10 years ago within the Royal Papworth Hospital’s
Cardiothoracic Bioincubator facility, which will soon relocate to the
Cambridge Biomedical Campus.
“We are so grateful for the past decade at Papworth, where we were able
to develop our unique catheter device in close cooperation with world
leading interventional cardiologists,” said Annalisa Jenkins, MBBS,
FRCP, PlaqueTec CEO. “These moves all come at the perfect time as the
communal facility at the Babraham Research Campus will help us expedite
development of our CVD biomarker database and drive a new era of
personalised medicine for people at high risk of heart attack.”
About Cardiovascular Disease
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular disease
(CVD) is the world’s number one cause of death. An estimated 17.7
million people died from CVD in 2015, representing 31% of all global
deaths. Of these deaths, an estimated 7.4 million were due to coronary
artery disease (CAD) and 6.7 million were due to stroke. CAD is the
narrowing or blockage of the coronary arteries, usually caused by a
build-up of cholesterol in fatty deposits (plaques) within the inner
walls of the arteries. Currently, the biology of CVD is not well known,
and there it is impossible to predict which patients are at high risk of
a heart attack. New disease detection and treatment approaches are
desperately needed.
About PlaqueTec Ltd
PlaqueTec offers a first-of-its-kind catheter technology for
cardiologists to routinely assess inflammation in the coronary artery,
and better understand residual inflammatory risk. It has been proven to
detect inflammatory molecules across the site of coronary artery disease
(CAD), and can discriminate between patients with greater and lesser
levels of coronary inflammation. PlaqueTec has validated numerous
biomarkers that are associated with CAD, and is building the first and
only definitive database of cardiovascular disease biology to identify
patients at highest risk of heart attack.
PlaqueTec was formed in 2008 within Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge
(UK), as a spinout from PA Consulting and with funding from IPEX
Capital. For further information about PlaqueTec and CAD, please visit http://www.plaquetec.com.
About The Babraham Research Campus
Babraham Bioscience Technologies Ltd (BBT) is responsible for the
management and commercial development of the Babraham Research Campus.
The Babraham Research Campus is distinct in its co-location of 60
bioscience companies with the Babraham Institute, a world‐renowned
research organization which receives strategic funding from the
Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC).
The aim of the campus is to support UK bioscience through academic
research, but also with facilities and capabilities for early-stage and
growing commercial organizations. The campus provides companies
laboratory and office space, networking and collaboration opportunities,
together with access to outstanding scientific facilities in an ideal
geographical location at the core of the Cambridge cluster.
The campus is managed and developed by BBT on behalf of the BBT
shareholders, BBSRC and the Babraham Institute. For more information
please visit: www.babraham.com
