PlaqueTec Establishes New Science Base at the Babraham Research Campus

PlaqueTec Ltd. has relocated its existing coronary plasma bank from Royal Papworth Hospital to the communal laboratory facility within the Babraham Research Campus in Cambridge. The company has also expanded its headquarters and device development facilities, which are now located in Cambourne Business Park, also in Cambridge.

PlaqueTec is leading biomarker-based cardiovascular disease (CVD) research and is building a large database of CVD biology to transform care of people with coronary artery disease. The company was originally established 10 years ago within the Royal Papworth Hospital’s Cardiothoracic Bioincubator facility, which will soon relocate to the Cambridge Biomedical Campus.

“We are so grateful for the past decade at Papworth, where we were able to develop our unique catheter device in close cooperation with world leading interventional cardiologists,” said Annalisa Jenkins, MBBS, FRCP, PlaqueTec CEO. “These moves all come at the perfect time as the communal facility at the Babraham Research Campus will help us expedite development of our CVD biomarker database and drive a new era of personalised medicine for people at high risk of heart attack.”

About Cardiovascular Disease

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the world’s number one cause of death. An estimated 17.7 million people died from CVD in 2015, representing 31% of all global deaths. Of these deaths, an estimated 7.4 million were due to coronary artery disease (CAD) and 6.7 million were due to stroke. CAD is the narrowing or blockage of the coronary arteries, usually caused by a build-up of cholesterol in fatty deposits (plaques) within the inner walls of the arteries. Currently, the biology of CVD is not well known, and there it is impossible to predict which patients are at high risk of a heart attack. New disease detection and treatment approaches are desperately needed.

About PlaqueTec Ltd

PlaqueTec offers a first-of-its-kind catheter technology for cardiologists to routinely assess inflammation in the coronary artery, and better understand residual inflammatory risk. It has been proven to detect inflammatory molecules across the site of coronary artery disease (CAD), and can discriminate between patients with greater and lesser levels of coronary inflammation. PlaqueTec has validated numerous biomarkers that are associated with CAD, and is building the first and only definitive database of cardiovascular disease biology to identify patients at highest risk of heart attack.

PlaqueTec was formed in 2008 within Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge (UK), as a spinout from PA Consulting and with funding from IPEX Capital. For further information about PlaqueTec and CAD, please visit http://www.plaquetec.com. Follow PlaqueTec on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About The Babraham Research Campus

Babraham Bioscience Technologies Ltd (BBT) is responsible for the management and commercial development of the Babraham Research Campus.

The Babraham Research Campus is distinct in its co-location of 60 bioscience companies with the Babraham Institute, a world‐renowned research organization which receives strategic funding from the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC).

The aim of the campus is to support UK bioscience through academic research, but also with facilities and capabilities for early-stage and growing commercial organizations. The campus provides companies laboratory and office space, networking and collaboration opportunities, together with access to outstanding scientific facilities in an ideal geographical location at the core of the Cambridge cluster.

The campus is managed and developed by BBT on behalf of the BBT shareholders, BBSRC and the Babraham Institute. For more information please visit: www.babraham.com

