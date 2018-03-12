Plastic Additives Markets in China: 2007-2017 & 2018-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Plastic
China's demand for Plastic Additives has grown at a fast pace in the
offering.
China's demand for Plastic Additives has grown at a fast pace in the
past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will
continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth
which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial
output, import & export, consumer consumption and capital investment for
over two decades.
This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment,
industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry
structure, marketing channels and major industry participants.
Historical data (2007, 2012 and 2017) and long-term forecasts through
2022 and 2027 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
III. PLASTIC ADDITIVES INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Plastic Additives Industry Structure
Plastic Additives Industry Capacity
Major Producer Facility Locations
Major Plastic Additives Producers Capacity and Output
Market Share of Key Producers
Potential Entrants
Major End-Users
Major Foreign Investments
Technology Development
IV. PLASTIC ADDITIVES PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Overview
Plastic Additives Production and Demand
Plastic Additives Output
Plasticizers Overview
Flame Retardants Overview
Stabilizers Overview
Impact Modifiers Overview
Lubricants Overview
Blowing Agents Overview
Antioxidants Overview
Antistatic Agents Overview
Fillers
Colorants
Reinforcement
Coupling Agent
Other Plastic Additives
V. PLASTIC ADDITIVES MARKET OUTLOOK
Plastic Additives Markets Outlook
Plastics Markets Outlook Overview
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Polyethylene (PE)
Polypropylene (PP)
Other Plastics
Major Plastic End-Use Markets Outlook
Construction Industry Market
Automobile Industry Market
Packaging Industry Market
VI. MARKET ENTRY CHANNELS
China Market Entry Overview
China's Distribution System
Plastic Distribution Channels
Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
Communications
China's Market Entry
Licensing
Franchising
E-commerce
Trading Companies and Local Agents
Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries
Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprises
VII. PLASTIC ADDITIVES PRODUCER DIRECTORY
Companies Mentioned
-
Zhangzhou Yuanguang Plastic Auxiliary Factory
-
Hengshui Xinjian Plastic Auxiliary Factory
