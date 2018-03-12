Plastic Additives Markets in China: 2007-2017 & 2018-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Plastic Additives Markets in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's demand for Plastic Additives has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, import & export, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades.

This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2007, 2012 and 2017) and long-term forecasts through 2022 and 2027 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

III. PLASTIC ADDITIVES INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Plastic Additives Industry Structure

Plastic Additives Industry Capacity

Major Producer Facility Locations

Major Plastic Additives Producers Capacity and Output

Market Share of Key Producers

Potential Entrants

Major End-Users

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development

IV. PLASTIC ADDITIVES PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Overview

Plastic Additives Production and Demand

Plastic Additives Output

Plasticizers Overview

Flame Retardants Overview

Stabilizers Overview

Impact Modifiers Overview

Lubricants Overview

Blowing Agents Overview

Antioxidants Overview

Antistatic Agents Overview

Fillers

Colorants

Reinforcement

Coupling Agent

Other Plastic Additives

V. PLASTIC ADDITIVES MARKET OUTLOOK

Plastic Additives Markets Outlook

Plastics Markets Outlook Overview

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Other Plastics

Major Plastic End-Use Markets Outlook

Construction Industry Market

Automobile Industry Market

Packaging Industry Market

VI. MARKET ENTRY CHANNELS

China Market Entry Overview

China's Distribution System

Plastic Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

China's Market Entry

Licensing

Franchising

E-commerce

Trading Companies and Local Agents

Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries

Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprises

VII. PLASTIC ADDITIVES PRODUCER DIRECTORY

Companies Mentioned

Zhangzhou Yuanguang Plastic Auxiliary Factory

Hengshui Xinjian Plastic Auxiliary Factory

