Plastic Caps and Closures: Global Market Drivers, Trends, Opportunities and Challenges to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Plastic Caps and Closures Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast
to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The Global Plastic Caps and Closures Market is poised to grow strong
during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include high
growth in emerging economies and rising in demand for bottled water.
Based on Container Type, the market is categorized into Glass and
Plastic.
Depending on Raw Material, the market is segregated into Polypropylene
(PP), Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE), High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
and Other Raw Materials.
By Product, the market is divided into Dispensing Caps, Screw-On Caps
and Other Products.
Based on Technology, the market is divided into Post-Mold Tamper-Evident
Band, Compression Molding and Injection Molding.
Depending on End-User, the market is segmented into Pharmaceuticals,
Food & Beverages, Personal & Homecare and Other End-Users.
Report Highlights
-
The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market
trends to identify the investment opportunities
-
Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base
numbers
-
Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
-
Key developments and strategies observed in the market
-
Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other
trends
-
In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
-
Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
-
Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Plastic Caps and Closures Market, By Container Type
5 Plastic Caps and Closures Market, By Raw Material
6 Plastic Caps and Closures Market, By Product
7 Plastic Caps and Closures Market, By Technology
8 Plastic Caps and Closures Market, By End-User
9 Plastic Caps and Closures Market, By Geography
10 Key Player Activities
11 Leading Companies
-
Silgan Holdings Inc.
-
Pact Group
-
Guala Closures Group
-
Global Closure Systems
-
Evergreen Packaging Inc.
-
Crown Holdings Inc.
-
Berry Global Inc
-
Bericap Gmbh & Co. KG
-
Ball Corporation
-
Amcor Ltd.
-
Aptar Group Inc.
-
Albea Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t586tf/plastic_caps_and?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005327/en/