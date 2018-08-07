Plastic Caps and Closures: Global Market Drivers, Trends, Opportunities and Challenges to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Plastic Caps and Closures Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Plastic Caps and Closures Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include high growth in emerging economies and rising in demand for bottled water.

Based on Container Type, the market is categorized into Glass and Plastic.

Depending on Raw Material, the market is segregated into Polypropylene (PP), Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE), High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) and Other Raw Materials.

By Product, the market is divided into Dispensing Caps, Screw-On Caps and Other Products.

Based on Technology, the market is divided into Post-Mold Tamper-Evident Band, Compression Molding and Injection Molding.

Depending on End-User, the market is segmented into Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Personal & Homecare and Other End-Users.

Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Plastic Caps and Closures Market, By Container Type

5 Plastic Caps and Closures Market, By Raw Material

6 Plastic Caps and Closures Market, By Product

7 Plastic Caps and Closures Market, By Technology

8 Plastic Caps and Closures Market, By End-User

9 Plastic Caps and Closures Market, By Geography

10 Key Player Activities

11 Leading Companies

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Pact Group

Guala Closures Group

Global Closure Systems

Evergreen Packaging Inc.

Crown Holdings Inc.

Berry Global Inc

Bericap Gmbh & Co. KG

Ball Corporation

Amcor Ltd.

Aptar Group Inc.

Albea Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t586tf/plastic_caps_and?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005327/en/