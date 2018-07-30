Platform Specialty Products and Three Additional Stocks Under Scanner in the Specialty Chemicals

Stock Research Monitor: GRA, VNTR, and WLK

Platform Specialty Products

Last Friday, West Palm Beach, Florida headquartered Platform Specialty Products Corp.'s stock closed the day flat at $12.28. A total volume of 2.27 million shares was traded. The Company's shares have advanced 6.78% in the last month and 19.57% in the previous three months. The stock is trading 3.75% above its 50-day moving average and 14.12% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of the Company, which produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 54.17.

W.R. Grace

Shares in Columbia, Maryland headquartered W.R. Grace & Co. saw a slight decline of 0.91%, finishing Friday's session at $73.98. The stock recorded a trading volume of 690,134 shares. The Company's shares have gained 1.79% in the last month, 7.08% over the previous three months, and 5.96% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 0.94% and 4.71%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of W.R. Grace, which produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide, have an RSI of 53.71.

On July 26th, 2018, W.R. Grace announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share. The dividend is payable on September 06th, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 16th, 2018.

Venator Materials

Stockton-On-Tees, UK headquartered Venator Materials PLC's stock finished 0.07% higher at $15.36 last Friday at the close. A total volume of 462,717 shares was traded. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 9.62%. Additionally, shares of Venator Materials, which manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide, have an RSI of 38.80.

Westlake Chemical

Houston, Texas headquartered Westlake Chemical Corp.'s shares ended the session 1.36% lower at $104.74. The stock recorded a trading volume of 472,262 shares. Shares of the Company have advanced 49.42% over the past year. The stock is trading 1.32% below its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Westlake Chemical, which manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe, have an RSI of 37.56.

SOURCE: Wall St. Equities