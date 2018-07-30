Platinum Investment Management : Appointment of Mr Tim Trumper to the Board

30 July 2018

Platinum Asset Management Limited - Appointment of Mr Tim Trumper to the Board

As part of Platinum Asset Management Limited's (the "Company") director renewal programme, the Company is pleased to advise that Mr Tim Trumper will join the Board as a Non-Executive Director, effective 1 August 2018.

Tim is an experienced Non-Executive Director, former CEO, and advisor for high-performance global and Australian companies. His career has spanned diverse sectors including artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, digital transformation, mobility and transport, financial services and media. Tim brings to the Board his extensive experience of utilising data to drive innovation and corporate strategy.

Tim is also Chairman of the NRMA, an advisor and shareholder in Quantium, Australia's leading data and analytics company, and a director of the Population Research Health Network.

