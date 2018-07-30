Log in
Platinum Investment Management : Appointment of Mr Tim Trumper to the Board

07/30/2018 | 02:17am CEST

30 July 2018

The Manager

ASX Market Announcements Australian Securities Exchange Limited Sydney NSW 2000

Platinum Asset Management Limited - Appointment of Mr Tim Trumper to the Board

As part of Platinum Asset Management Limited's (the "Company") director renewal programme, the Company is pleased to advise that Mr Tim Trumper will join the Board as a Non-Executive Director, effective 1 August 2018.

Tim is an experienced Non-Executive Director, former CEO, and advisor for high-performance global and Australian companies. His career has spanned diverse sectors including artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, digital transformation, mobility and transport, financial services and media. Tim brings to the Board his extensive experience of utilising data to drive innovation and corporate strategy.

Tim is also Chairman of the NRMA, an advisor and shareholder in Quantium, Australia's leading data and analytics company, and a director of the Population Research Health Network.

J Jefferies

Company Secretary

Level 8, 7 Macquarie Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia | GPO Box 2724, Sydney NSW 2001

Telephone 61 2 9255 7500 | Investor Services 1300 726 700 | Facsimile 61 2 9254 5590 | Email[email protected]| Websitewww.platinum.com.au

Platinum Asset Management Limited ABN 13 050 064 28

Disclaimer

Platinum Investment Management Limited published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 00:16:02 UTC
