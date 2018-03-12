Plexus V.P. Jesse Altman to present at Solar Asset Management North America on Tuesday

DEER PARK, Ill., March 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jesse Altman, Energy Practice Vice President and thought leader at national insurance brokerage and risk management consultancy The Plexus Groupe, is among the industry leaders set to present this week at a top North American solar power conference.



Altman will share cutting-edge risk mitigation strategies for original equipment manufacturers at Solar Asset Management North America in San Francisco on Tuesday. The two-day conference brings together solar plant and portfolio experts from around the world.

As the leading energy and powergen risk management expert at Plexus, Altman delivers‎ technical expertise to energy companies with complex risk management needs and provides innovative program structures to minimize cost and maximize asset protection.

"We are excited to have Jesse as a participant at this leading industry event," said Mike Mann, Plexus Executive Vice President and Risk Management Leader. "This is an excellent forum for Jesse to collaborate in an engaging learning and sharing environment with industry peers."

Plexus offers expertise in property and casualty, employee benefits, corporate retirement plans, personal lines insurance, human resources administration/consulting, benefits technology services, and mergers and acquisitions. The firm is headquartered in Deer Park, Ill., with additional locations in Chicago (downtown), Dallas, and Oklahoma City.

For more information on Plexus’s strategic insurance solutions and risk mitigation expertise in energy, please contact the firm at 847-307-6100 and ask to speak to a client executive. The company can also be reached via the Web at PlexusGroupe.com.



