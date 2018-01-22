PoS Mobile Card Reader Market - Incorporation of Artificial Intelligence to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global
PoS mobile card reader market is expected to grow at a CAGR of
almost 45% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market
research study by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180122006079/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global PoS mobile card reader market 2018-2022 under their hardware and semiconductor library. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report categorizes the global PoS mobile card reader market by
technology (contact technology and contactless technology), by end-user
(large enterprises and MSMEs), and by product (EMV and Non-EMV). The
report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms
of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as
APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.
Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get
the 3rd for free: View
Technavio’s latest discounts and promotions
Market driver: e-commerce sales backed by digital transactions
The global growth in e-commerce sales will be among the key factors for
the adoption of PoS
mobile card readers to support remote payments. It is predicted that
the total retail sales will grow at a CAGR of about 18% during
2016-2020. APAC will be among the largest e-commerce markets, where the
sales are expected to double during this period.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for computing
devices research, “In developed regions such as North America and
Europe, digital transactions for e-commerce transactions are common. The
preferred mode of payment among consumers includes credit and debit
cards and PayPal. But, in developing countries such as India, cash on
delivery is still a preferred option for mode of payment for online
shopping.”
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Market trend: incorporation of artificial intelligence
Digital and mobile payments are increasingly gaining traction in the
supply chain of consumer goods and services. A whole new world of
possibilities opens when personalized connections between customer and
merchant are made available through mobile technologies and artificial
intelligence (AI). Customers and merchants can interact more quickly,
request more information, or make purchases when and where ever they
feel most compelled. With the use of AI, the PoS mobile card readers
would have already identified and verified the payment credentials.
Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn
how Technavio can help
Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace,
make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize
their market positions.
Some of the companies in the market:
-
Clover Network
-
Electronic Merchant Systems
-
Etsy
-
First Data
-
eWay
The market for PoS
mobile card readers is in the growth stage of the product life
cycle, characterized by increasing sales, increase in profits, growing
customer base, increase in the number of competitors, and decline in the
cost per customer. The market is concentrated, and the competition among
the existing vendors is intensifying and is anticipated to grow during
the forecast period.
Get a sample copy of the global
PoS mobile card reader market report free of cost
Access Technavio’s continuously growing computing
devices research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of
markets.
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all
sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing
client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive
research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in
existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions
within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180122006079/en/