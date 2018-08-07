Pohl & Holmes, Inc. Reports Costs Savings and Improved Fleet Performance After Switching to Neste MY Renewable Diesel

HOUSTON, Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pohl & Holmes, Inc., a Hughson, CA based almond hulling and shelling services provider, recently switched their vehicles to running exclusively on Neste MY Renewable Diesel™.

Pohl & Holmes provides California almond growers with quality hulling and shelling services, providing both in-shell and shelled almond processing. Their advanced technologies allow them to process up to 25 million pounds of finished product every year.

Owner David Pohl credits Neste MY Renewable Diesel with greatly improving the performance of their fleet's 36 trucks. "After one year on Neste MY, we have seen an overall cost-savings on fuel and maintenance," he said.

Neste MY Renewable Diesel is a low-carbon fuel produced from 100% renewable and sustainable raw materials. This premium diesel cuts greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% and enables reductions in engine-out emissions, all while enhancing fleet performance. Unlike biodiesel, Neste MY Renewable Diesel is a drop-in fuel that requires no blending and is compatible with all diesel engines.

Unlike petroleum diesel and biodiesel, renewable diesel contains none of the impurities and aromatics that can clog particulate filters, contaminate oil, and foul fuel injectors. This clean, highly-efficient burn can help fleets cut downtime and budget allocated to Diesel Particulate Filters (DPF) regenerations, replacing fouled fuel injector parts and other maintenance-related issues.

"We're very proud to see Pohl & Holmes join the ranks of forward-thinking California business making the switch to Neste MY Renewable Diesel," said Jeremy Baines, vice president of sales, Neste US, Inc. "They have shown an admirable dedication towards being a responsible and sustainable company, and we're proud to help them in their efforts."

Switching to Neste MY Renewable Diesel is not the only way Pohl & Holmes are showing their dedication to sustainability. They have enacted various no-waste practices by donating the rocks they pick up during the hulling process to the rock quarry for roads; donating sticks and dirt to local co-generation plants; shells from the almonds are sold to farmers for bedding for calves, and shells and hulls are sold to farmers for dairy cow feed. They have also installed a solar electric system to power their facility in Hughson, California.

"It is important to us to find ways to not only save on maintenance costs but take care of the community we serve," said Pohl. "Using Neste MY Renewable Diesel has helped us do that."

Van De Pol Petroleum, headquartered in Stockton, CA, is the exclusive distributor of Neste MY Renewable Diesel to Pohl & Holmes, Inc. Using exclusive distributors ensures supply chain integrity and guarantees its high quality.

Neste Corporation

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates sustainable solutions for transport, business, and consumer needs. Our wide range of renewable products enable our customers to reduce climate emissions. We are the world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues, introducing renewable solutions also to the aviation and plastics industries. We are also a technologically advanced refiner of high-quality oil products. We want to be a reliable partner with widely valued expertise, research, and sustainable operations. In 2017, Neste's revenue stood at $16.2 billion. In 2018, Neste placed 2nd on the Global 100 list of the most sustainable companies in the world. Read more at www.nesteMY.com.

Media Contact:

Helen Deian

Neste US, Inc.

713-407-4400

[email protected]

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pohl--holmes-inc-reports-costs-savings-and-improved-fleet-performance-after-switching-to-neste-my-renewable-diesel-300692646.html

SOURCE Neste