Polaris Partners : Closes Inaugural Growth Fund at $175 Million

Polaris Partners announced its first and final close for Polaris Growth
Fund I, with $175 million to continue the firm’s successful track record
of investing in profitable technology companies, including software,
Internet and technology-enabled services companies.
The Polaris Growth Fund is led by Managing Partner Bryce Youngren and
Partner Dan Lombard. The team has collectively led 15 Polaris growth
investments, which have been made from Polaris’ diversified funds. The
Polaris Growth team consists of six dedicated professionals with an
accomplished track record of investing in later stage technology
companies. The fund is also supported by the broader Polaris team and
includes limited partner commitments from Managing Partners Brian Chee,
Amir Nashat, and Dave Barrett and Polaris Founding Partners Terry
McGuire and Jon Flint. Additionally, Brian Chee serves as an active
member of the Growth investment committee, along with Youngren and
Lombard.
“We are thrilled with the firm’s debut growth fund closing at its hard
cap with significant participation from existing Polaris investors,”
said Youngren. “We are tremendously thankful to the entrepreneurs and
management teams we have partnered with in the past that have helped us
get to where we are today, and we look forward to pursuing compelling
investment opportunities and partnering with great founders and
executives with this new fund.”
Polaris Growth invests in profitable technology companies, including
software, Internet and technology-enabled services companies. The firm
will continue to partner with fast-growing companies in a variety of
industry sub-sectors, including healthcare, education, government,
financial services, transportation and logistics. The fund will target
investments of $10 - $40 million per company and will focus on
businesses in North America. Past portfolio companies include Research
Now (sold to Court Square Capital Partners), Digicert (sold to TA
Associates), Liaison International (sold to Warburg Pincus), Dealer
Spike (sold to True Wind Capital Partners), National Electronic
Attachment (sold to Accel-KKR), and Xpressdocs (sold to Reynolds &
Reynolds).
Polaris Growth works collaboratively with management teams, provides
access to its proprietary network of growth and industry experts,
encourages interaction with Polaris’ broad portfolio of investments, and
supports add-on acquisitions with firm resources and incremental capital.
About Polaris Partners
Polaris Partners has a 20-plus year history of partnering with repeat
entrepreneurs and world-class innovators who are improving the way we
live and work. The multibillion-dollar firm manages specialty and
diversified funds in healthcare and technology with investments across
all stages. Polaris has offices in Boston and San Francisco. Learn more
at polarispartners.com.
