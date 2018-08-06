Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Polaris Partners : Closes Inaugural Growth Fund at $175 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 04:29pm CEST

Polaris Partners announced its first and final close for Polaris Growth Fund I, with $175 million to continue the firm’s successful track record of investing in profitable technology companies, including software, Internet and technology-enabled services companies.

The Polaris Growth Fund is led by Managing Partner Bryce Youngren and Partner Dan Lombard. The team has collectively led 15 Polaris growth investments, which have been made from Polaris’ diversified funds. The Polaris Growth team consists of six dedicated professionals with an accomplished track record of investing in later stage technology companies. The fund is also supported by the broader Polaris team and includes limited partner commitments from Managing Partners Brian Chee, Amir Nashat, and Dave Barrett and Polaris Founding Partners Terry McGuire and Jon Flint. Additionally, Brian Chee serves as an active member of the Growth investment committee, along with Youngren and Lombard.

“We are thrilled with the firm’s debut growth fund closing at its hard cap with significant participation from existing Polaris investors,” said Youngren. “We are tremendously thankful to the entrepreneurs and management teams we have partnered with in the past that have helped us get to where we are today, and we look forward to pursuing compelling investment opportunities and partnering with great founders and executives with this new fund.”

Polaris Growth invests in profitable technology companies, including software, Internet and technology-enabled services companies. The firm will continue to partner with fast-growing companies in a variety of industry sub-sectors, including healthcare, education, government, financial services, transportation and logistics. The fund will target investments of $10 - $40 million per company and will focus on businesses in North America. Past portfolio companies include Research Now (sold to Court Square Capital Partners), Digicert (sold to TA Associates), Liaison International (sold to Warburg Pincus), Dealer Spike (sold to True Wind Capital Partners), National Electronic Attachment (sold to Accel-KKR), and Xpressdocs (sold to Reynolds & Reynolds).

Polaris Growth works collaboratively with management teams, provides access to its proprietary network of growth and industry experts, encourages interaction with Polaris’ broad portfolio of investments, and supports add-on acquisitions with firm resources and incremental capital.

About Polaris Partners

Polaris Partners has a 20-plus year history of partnering with repeat entrepreneurs and world-class innovators who are improving the way we live and work. The multibillion-dollar firm manages specialty and diversified funds in healthcare and technology with investments across all stages. Polaris has offices in Boston and San Francisco. Learn more at polarispartners.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:06pROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORP. : Managers' transactions - Marjo Kuosmanen
PU
05:06pLHV : will start offering student loans
PU
05:06pPARAGON BANKING : 07/08/2018 | Intermediaries proactive in encouraging mortgage review/a>
PU
05:06pLANDS' END : The New Lands' End Universal Collection Ensures Every Kid Fits in
PU
05:06pBAILLIE GIFFORD SHIN NIPPON : Issue of Equity
PU
05:06pMORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU : National Mortgage Index July 2018
PU
05:06pVIRGIN MONEY UK : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of Virgin Money
PU
05:06pIPSOS : Personal touch makes car buyers happier
AQ
05:06pROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM : reports 4% rise
AQ
05:06pSTEINHOFF AFRICA RETAIL : Pepcor Holdings name approved
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PRAXAIR : Linde, Praxair May Have to Sell More Assets Than Expected -- Update
2MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL : Lower NHS referrals dent Spire Healthcare's profit view, shares sink
3AGEAS : AGEAS : A deluge of news in busy trading week
4ONEX CORPORATION : IWG plunges as offices firm ends talks with remaining suitors
5LINDE GROUP (THE) : Linde shares drop as Praxair merger hits U.S. antitrust hurdle

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.