Polaroid Debuts New Range of 3D Printers at CES 2018

Las Vegas, Jan. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Polaroid announced the launch of four new 3D printers for the US and Canadian markets. The new easy-to-use consumer 3D printers make the latest 3D printing technology accessible to anyone looking to add a printer to their home, classroom or office. The line of Polaroid 3D printers will be on display at the Polaroid booth (Central Hall #16615) at the 2018 International Consumer Electronics Show, January 9-12 in Las Vegas.

Polaroid launches new 3D printers at CES 2018





“At Polaroid, we have an 80-year history of not only making the latest technology accessible to the everyday consumer, but also providing users with products that allow them to express their creativity,” said Scott W. Hardy, President and CEO of Polaroid. “Our newest 3D printer models are the perfect example of this. We’re proud to offer the latest in 3D printing technology to give users a new way to express themselves at a price point that puts the technology within reach for use in any home, school or business.”

The four models in the Polaroid 3D range boast a compact, sleek design and are ideal for anyone looking to easily print models, parts, artwork and more.

Polaroid Nano Duo 3D Printer

The Polaroid Nano Duo 3D printer features dual-head printing, enabling users to print two colors simultaneously for colorful, lively projects. The printer can be easily controlled via the on-board LCD panel or remotely controlled using Wi-Fi and a dedicated smartphone app. The app also allows users to monitor the progress of their prints using the Polaroid Nano Duo printer’s built-in camera and provides access to cloud storage for designs. The printer measures at 17.7”x 14.1”x 22” with a print area of 11.8”x 8.8”x 12.6”, enabling users to easily create large items. Users can create projects using a variety of materials and colors since the Polaroid Nano Duo is compatible with a wide range of filament types including ABS, wood, TPU, metal and PLA 1.75mm filament. The Polaroid Nano Duo 3D printer will be available in April in charcoal grey at an MSRP of $1849.

Polaroid Nano Mini 3D Printer

The Polaroid Nano Mini 3D printer is a plug-and-play option perfect for anyone looking to quickly get started printing projects—no 3D printing experience is required. The easy one-button push control and ultra-quiet motor make it an ideal printer for the home or classroom. The printer’s lightweight and compact design (7.4”x 7.4” x 7.8”) allow for easy storage and portability. The Polaroid Nano Mini printer boasts a 3.1”x 3.1” x 3.5” printing bed and is compatible with PLA 1.75mm filament. The Polaroid Nano Mini 3D printer will be available in April in white at an MSRP of $349.

Polaroid Nano Glide 3D Printer

While the Polaroid Nano Glide printer features a small footprint (10.2”x 9.8” x 10.2”), it has the ability to produce large projects thanks to the printer’s 4.7”x 4.7” x4.7” sliding print bed. The printer’s filament smart sensor informs users when a refill of PLA 1.75mm filament is required, which is especially useful with larger projects. The printer also features child safety doors, making it ideal for use at home or in the classroom. The Polaroid Nano Glide 3D printer will be available in April in white at an MSRP of $479.

Polaroid Nano+ 3D Printer

The Polaroid Nano+ 3D printer features the latest in FDM (Fused Deposition Modeling) technology, resulting in faster, more accurate and stable prints. The easy-to-use printer can be controlled via the on-board LCD tray or remotely controlled using Wi-Fi and a dedicated smartphone app. The printer measures in at 11”x 11” x 11” with a printing area of 4.7”x 4.7” x 4.7”. The printer’s filament smart sensor informs users when a refill of PLA 1.75mm filament is required, and the child safety doors offer added security for younger users. The Polaroid Nano+ 3D printer will be available in March in black at an MSRP of $549.

The U.S. and Canadian Polaroid range of 3D printers is offered by Coretech Printer Group Co. Ltd., an authorized Polaroid licensee. Polaroid 3D printer models will be available at retail outlets starting this spring at an expected MSRP between $349-1849.

###

The Polaroid Brand

Polaroid is one of the world’s most trusted, respected and recognizable brands, with a rich 80-year history built primarily on Polaroid instant cameras and film. The company’s complete range of products was designed to deliver the fun, instant gratification and creative freedom for which the brand has long stood. Today, the Polaroid Classic Border Logo, rooted in the instant photo sharing that Polaroid pioneered, is the mark of genuine Polaroid branded products. For more information, visit Polaroid.com .

Polaroid, Polaroid Nano, Polaroid & Pixel, Polaroid Color Spectrum, Polaroid Classic Border Logo and are trademarks of PLR IP Holdings, LLC, used under license.

Tracey Benjamini R&J Strategic Communications 908-895-0787 [email protected]