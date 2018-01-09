Polaroid Launches its First Amazon Alexa-Enabled Speakers at CES 2018

Las Vegas, Jan. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaroid will be debuting two new Amazon Alexa-enabled speakers at CES 2018. The Polaroid PWF1001, a voice activated mini speaker, and the Polaroid PWF1002 Wi-Fi speaker both have Alexa built in, allowing users to speak directly to Alexa, the cloud-based voice service from Amazon, through the devices. The new line of speakers is slated for release later this month in the United States and will be on display in the Polaroid booth (#16615 in Central Hall) at the 2018 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The Polaroid PWF1002 Amazon Alexa-enabled speaker





“With the introduction of our new Amazon Alexa-enabled speaker line, Polaroid is underscoring our commitment to delivering leading-edge products and technologies that are fun, accessible and easy to use,” said Scott W. Hardy, Polaroid President and CEO. “As we continue to refine our product offering, we remain focused on delivering products that enhance and simplify consumers’ lifestyles, even with an activity as simple as listening to music. These speakers offer this capability and much more, all at an accessible price point.”

Amazon Alexa is the voice-controlled service that users can speak to through the Polaroid PWF1001 mini speaker and Polaroid PWF1002 Wi-Fi speaker to play music, hear the news, check weather, control smart home devices, and more. Alexa lives in the cloud and is always getting smarter, delivering new capabilities to your device automatically. Amazon Alexa lets you use your voice to control the Polaroid PWF1001—just tap and ask. You can also use your voice to control the Polaroid PWF1002 hands free—just ask and Alexa will respond instantly.

Polaroid PWF1001 Amazon Alexa-Enabled Voice Activated Mini Speaker

Mini-speaker that is Amazon Alexa-enabled through touch-to-talk feature

Speak to Alexa through the Polaroid PWF1001 to perform a variety of commands, just tap and ask

Small, portable design can be set up anywhere in your house and travel with you from room to room

Rechargeable battery frees you from dealing with cords and cables

Built-in Bluetooth® wireless allows you to stream music directly off your smartphone or tablet

MSRP $49.99

Polaroid PWF1002 Amazon Alexa-Enabled Wi-Fi Speaker

Far-field voice recognition to support hands-free use

Speak to Alexa through the Polaroid PWF1002 to perform a variety of commands – just ask and Alexa will respond

High excursion speaker delivers clear, high and rich bass for HiFi sound

Connect via Wi-Fi through the accompanying app and enjoy streaming music from your favorite platforms

Simple setup with Polaroid Wi-Fi speaker app on iOS and Android

MSRP $129.99

The Polaroid PWF1001 Amazon Alexa-Enabled voice activated mini speaker and the Polaroid PWF1002 Amazon Alexa-enabled Wi-Fi speaker are offered by Southern Telecom, Inc., an authorized Polaroid licensee. The speakers will be on display in the Polaroid booth at CES and will be available at retail outlets across the United States in late January.

For more information about the Polaroid brand and products, please visit www.polaroid.com .

The Polaroid Brand

Polaroid is one of the world’s most trusted, respected and recognizable brands, with a rich 80-year history built primarily on Polaroid instant cameras and film. The company’s complete range of products was designed to deliver the fun, instant gratification and creative freedom for which the brand has long stood. Today, the Polaroid Classic Border Logo, rooted in the instant photo sharing that Polaroid pioneered, is the mark of genuine Polaroid branded products. For more information, visit Polaroid.com .

Polaroid, Polaroid & Pixel, Polaroid Color Spectrum, Polaroid Classic Border Logo and are trademarks of PLR IP Holdings, LLC, used under license.

About Southern Telecom

Southern Telecom, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of consumer electronics and accessories.





Tracey Benjamini R&J Strategic Communications 908-895-0787 [email protected]