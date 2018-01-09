Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Polaroid Launches its First Amazon Alexa-Enabled Speakers at CES 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2018 | 12:07pm EST

Las Vegas, Jan. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaroid will be debuting two new Amazon Alexa-enabled speakers at CES 2018. The Polaroid PWF1001, a voice activated mini speaker, and the Polaroid PWF1002 Wi-Fi speaker both have Alexa built in, allowing users to speak directly to Alexa, the cloud-based voice service from Amazon, through the devices. The new line of speakers is slated for release later this month in the United States and will be on display in the Polaroid booth (#16615 in Central Hall) at the 2018 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

PWF1002 Polaroid
The Polaroid PWF1002 Amazon Alexa-enabled speaker


“With the introduction of our new Amazon Alexa-enabled speaker line, Polaroid is underscoring our commitment to delivering leading-edge products and technologies that are fun, accessible and easy to use,” said Scott W. Hardy, Polaroid President and CEO. “As we continue to refine our product offering, we remain focused on delivering products that enhance and simplify consumers’ lifestyles, even with an activity as simple as listening to music. These speakers offer this capability and much more, all at an accessible price point.”

Amazon Alexa is the voice-controlled service that users can speak to through the Polaroid PWF1001 mini speaker and Polaroid PWF1002 Wi-Fi speaker to play music, hear the news, check weather, control smart home devices, and more. Alexa lives in the cloud and is always getting smarter, delivering new capabilities to your device automatically.  Amazon Alexa lets you use your voice to control the Polaroid PWF1001—just tap and ask. You can also use your voice to control the Polaroid PWF1002 hands free—just ask and Alexa will respond instantly.

Polaroid PWF1001 Amazon Alexa-Enabled Voice Activated Mini Speaker

  • Mini-speaker that is Amazon Alexa-enabled through touch-to-talk feature
  • Speak to Alexa through the Polaroid PWF1001 to perform a variety of commands, just tap and ask
  • Small, portable design can be set up anywhere in your house and travel with you from room to room
  • Rechargeable battery frees you from dealing with cords and cables
  • Built-in Bluetooth® wireless allows you to stream music directly off your smartphone or tablet
  • MSRP $49.99

Polaroid PWF1002 Amazon Alexa-Enabled Wi-Fi Speaker

  • Far-field voice recognition to support hands-free use
  • Speak to Alexa through the Polaroid PWF1002 to perform a variety of commands – just ask and Alexa will respond
  • High excursion speaker delivers clear, high and rich bass for HiFi sound
  • Connect via Wi-Fi through the accompanying app and enjoy streaming music from your favorite platforms
  • Simple setup with Polaroid Wi-Fi speaker app on iOS and Android
  • MSRP $129.99

The Polaroid PWF1001 Amazon Alexa-Enabled voice activated mini speaker and the Polaroid PWF1002 Amazon Alexa-enabled Wi-Fi speaker are offered by Southern Telecom, Inc., an authorized Polaroid licensee. The speakers will be on display in the Polaroid booth at CES and will be available at retail outlets across the United States in late January.

For more information about the Polaroid brand and products, please visit www.polaroid.com.

The Polaroid Brand

Polaroid is one of the world’s most trusted, respected and recognizable brands, with a rich 80-year history built primarily on Polaroid instant cameras and film.  The company’s complete range of products was designed to deliver the fun, instant gratification and creative freedom for which the brand has long stood. Today, the Polaroid Classic Border Logo, rooted in the instant photo sharing that Polaroid pioneered, is the mark of genuine Polaroid branded products.  For more information, visit Polaroid.com.

Polaroid, Polaroid & Pixel, Polaroid Color Spectrum, Polaroid Classic Border Logo and are trademarks of PLR IP Holdings, LLC, used under license.

About Southern Telecom

Southern Telecom, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of consumer electronics and accessories.

 

Tracey Benjamini
R&J Strategic Communications
908-895-0787
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:27p BH GLOBAL : Transaction in Own Shares
06:27p ELBIT IMAGING LTD : Elbit Imaging Ltd. Announces that Elbit Medical Technologies Ltd. is Considering Raising Money on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange
06:27p Key Medical Device Companies in Asia-Pacific 2016-2017 - Research and Markets
06:26p Global Concentrated Nitric Acid Market 2018-2022 - Growing Demand from Major End-User Industries Driving the Market - Research and Markets
06:25p LEONI AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
06:25p IIROC Trade Resumption - Harvest One Cannabis Inc.
06:24p HARVEST ONE CANNABIS : IIROC Trading Resumption - HVST, HVST.DB, HVST.WT
06:24p ROAD MARSHALL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
06:23p SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS : Hampton racetrack prez is promoter of the year
06:23p ENBRIDGE : Top local stories in 2017 recapped
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALTICE : Cyclical strength fuels further climb in European stocks
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung profit guidance disappoints, memory outlook cloudy
3CARILLION : CARILLION : Response to share price movement
4HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Alibaba will 'seriously consider' Ho..
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : U.S. Tax Reform Will Boost 2018 EPS by 6%

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.