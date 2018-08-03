Log in
Polisan : Announcement of a Potential Share Sale - 03.08.2018

08/03/2018 | 07:56pm CEST

Polisan Holding A.Ş.

Material Disclosure

August 3, 2018

Company Address

Dilovası Organize Sanayi Bölgesi 1. Kısım Liman Cad. No:7 Dilovası-KOCAELİ

Company Telephone

0 262 7548000

Company Fax

0 262 7548056

Investor Relations Telephone

0 216 5785600

Investor Relations Fax

0 216 5737792

E-mail:

[email protected] [email protected]

Update Notification Flag

Evet (Yes)

Correction Notification Flag

Hayır (No)

Date Of The Previous Notification About The Same Subject

22.06.2018

Postponed Notification Flag

Hayır (No)

Summary Information

ANNOUNCEMENT OF A POTENTIAL SHARE SALE

ADDITIONAL EXPLANATION:

The shareholders ("Selling Shareholders") of Polisan Holding A..("Company"), who are listed in the table below, have disclosed that they have the intention to sell a portion of their shares to diverse international and local investors to improve liquidity of the stock and broaden the investor base of the Company, increasing the free float to 25% from 8.43%. Accordingly, the will of shareholders were made public through the announcements wired on the Public Disclosure Platform on May 4, 2018 and June 22, 2018.

Within this scope, the shareholders (Selling Shareholders) listed on the table below have initiated studies to be able to make a portion of their non-floating shares, to make public.

Hereby, we respectfully inform the public.

Selling Shareholders

Ahmet Faik Bitlis

Fatma Nilgün Kasrat Ayşe Melike Bitlis Bush Ahmet Ertuğrul Bitlis

Mehmet Emin Bitlis Selahattin Bitlis Alaattin Bitlis

Güldal Akşit

Serdar Demirel Erol Mizrahi

Ali Fırat Yemeniciler

We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in "Material Events Communiqué" of

Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.

Disclaimer

Polisan Holding AS published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 17:55:08 UTC
