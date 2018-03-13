Polycom :’s Fastest-selling Conference Phone Builds Momentum as the Gateway to Digital Transformation in the Conference Room

The first “smart phone” for the conference room, Polycom Trio is now the
fastest-selling conference phone in the company’s history - used in more
than 57 percent of Fortune 100 companies. Within these organizations,
customers are using Polycom Trio to accelerate digital transformation
within the meeting room environment, enhancing productivity while also
delivering more meaningful audio and video meetings.
Customers purchase Polycom Trio for its ability to deliver advanced
audio technology, content streaming and video conferencing capabilities
across multiple communications platforms. Companies have a wide choice
of supported platforms that range from ITSP providers and legacy call
control platforms to an increasing array of UC software solutions. With
its broad interoperability, customers choose which “dial tone” works
best for them, and Polycom Trio smartly adapts to it.
Today, Polycom announces new capabilities with key partners Microsoft,
Amazon Web Services, Zoom, and BlueJeans.
-
Polycom Trio will now support Microsoft Teams for meetings and calling
by running the Teams app for phones, providing a consistent experience
for Teams users. Polycom Trio demonstrates the company’s ongoing
partnership with Microsoft. Supporting Teams is just the latest
collaboration between the two companies that has spanned nearly 15
years. Polycom partners with Microsoft across voice endpoints, video
endpoints, and video interoperability.
-
Polycom Trio will now use Alexa Voice Services (AVS) to deliver a
native Amazon Alexa experience on the device. Polycom and AWS are
continuing a collaboration to bring natural language processing
innovation to conference rooms. Through innovations like this,
customers will be able to access all the features of Amazon Alexa from
their Polycom Trio without the need to deploy additional hardware.
-
Polycom and BlueJeans announced that Polycom Trio is certified to work
with BlueJeans’ new meetings platform for the modern workplace.
BlueJeans customers will be able to experience and to enjoy Polycom
Trio’s legendary sound quality.
-
Zoom is the first video communications provider to embed its software
into Polycom Trio. This new experience enables Polycom Trio to act as
the all-in-one speakerphone and controller for the software-based
video conference room system, Zoom Rooms. Polycom and Zoom have worked
together to provide customers and partners flexibility to create a
frictionless Zoom collaboration experience with Polycom.
“The excitement and adoption of Polycom Trio among our customers and
partners have been tremendous, and we see this momentum increasing as
Polycom solutions make meetings more productive and enjoyable for
employees,” said Polycom CEO Mary McDowell. “As we expand our
relationships with Microsoft, Amazon, Zoom and BlueJeans, Polycom Trio
gives customers the best collaboration and productivity experience on
any platform.”
Customers are deploying Polycom Trio to deliver advanced HD Voice along
with business-class video conferencing and content capabilities.
Employees can use the intuitive color display to join any meeting with
just one click.
“Agile work models are increasingly common across APAC, and a critical
enabler of that is creating a more agile and responsive meeting
environment for employees regardless of location,” said Minhaj Zia, Vice
President of Sales for Polycom in South East Asia, India & SAARC.
“Polycom Trio’s ability to work with existing ecosystems while also
being enabled for new platforms like Microsoft Teams and Amazon Alexa
makes it extremely attractive for customers wanting cost-effective ways
to address their digital transformation needs.”
With the patented Polycom NoiseBlock technology eliminating distracting
background noise, the Polycom Trio sets a new bar as the center of
collaboration-rich meeting experiences.
“Polycom Trio combines the familiarity of a speakerphone with an
exceptional audio experience and support for standards-based and Skype
for Business conferencing - in an easy to buy and install package,” said
Ira M. Weinstein, Senior Analyst and Partner at Wainhouse Research.
“Having tested Polycom Trio extensively in our lab, we are not surprised
that so many organizations are powering their small and medium meeting
rooms with the Polycom Trio.”
For more information on Trio, please visit: www.polycom.com.au
About Polycom
Polycom helps organizations unleash the power of human collaboration.
More than 400,000 companies and institutions worldwide defy distance
with secure video, voice and content solutions from Polycom to increase
productivity, speed time to market, provide better customer service,
expand education and save lives. Polycom and its global partner
ecosystem provide flexible collaboration solutions for any environment
that deliver the best user experience, the broadest multi-vendor
interoperability and unmatched investment protection. Visit http://www.polycom.com.sg/
or connect with us on Twitter, Facebook,
and LinkedIn to
learn more.
© 2018 Polycom, Inc. All rights reserved. POLYCOM®, the Polycom logo,
and the names and marks associated with Polycom’s products are
trademarks and/or service marks of Polycom, Inc. and are registered
and/or common law marks in the United States and various other
countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180312006002/en/