Polycom :’s Fastest-selling Conference Phone Builds Momentum as the Gateway to Digital Transformation in the Conference Room

Announces New Partner Capabilities with Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Zoom, and BlueJeans at Enterprise Connect 2018

The first “smart phone” for the conference room, Polycom Trio is now the fastest-selling conference phone in the company’s history - used in more than 57 percent of Fortune 100 companies. Within these organizations, customers are using Polycom Trio to accelerate digital transformation within the meeting room environment, enhancing productivity while also delivering more meaningful audio and video meetings.

Customers purchase Polycom Trio for its ability to deliver advanced audio technology, content streaming and video conferencing capabilities across multiple communications platforms. Companies have a wide choice of supported platforms that range from ITSP providers and legacy call control platforms to an increasing array of UC software solutions. With its broad interoperability, customers choose which “dial tone” works best for them, and Polycom Trio smartly adapts to it.

Today, Polycom announces new capabilities with key partners Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Zoom, and BlueJeans.

Polycom Trio will now support Microsoft Teams for meetings and calling by running the Teams app for phones, providing a consistent experience for Teams users. Polycom Trio demonstrates the company’s ongoing partnership with Microsoft. Supporting Teams is just the latest collaboration between the two companies that has spanned nearly 15 years. Polycom partners with Microsoft across voice endpoints, video endpoints, and video interoperability.

Polycom Trio will now use Alexa Voice Services (AVS) to deliver a native Amazon Alexa experience on the device. Polycom and AWS are continuing a collaboration to bring natural language processing innovation to conference rooms. Through innovations like this, customers will be able to access all the features of Amazon Alexa from their Polycom Trio without the need to deploy additional hardware.

Polycom and BlueJeans announced that Polycom Trio is certified to work with BlueJeans’ new meetings platform for the modern workplace. BlueJeans customers will be able to experience and to enjoy Polycom Trio’s legendary sound quality.

Zoom is the first video communications provider to embed its software into Polycom Trio. This new experience enables Polycom Trio to act as the all-in-one speakerphone and controller for the software-based video conference room system, Zoom Rooms. Polycom and Zoom have worked together to provide customers and partners flexibility to create a frictionless Zoom collaboration experience with Polycom.

“The excitement and adoption of Polycom Trio among our customers and partners have been tremendous, and we see this momentum increasing as Polycom solutions make meetings more productive and enjoyable for employees,” said Polycom CEO Mary McDowell. “As we expand our relationships with Microsoft, Amazon, Zoom and BlueJeans, Polycom Trio gives customers the best collaboration and productivity experience on any platform.”

Customers are deploying Polycom Trio to deliver advanced HD Voice along with business-class video conferencing and content capabilities. Employees can use the intuitive color display to join any meeting with just one click.

“Agile work models are increasingly common across APAC, and a critical enabler of that is creating a more agile and responsive meeting environment for employees regardless of location,” said Minhaj Zia, Vice President of Sales for Polycom in South East Asia, India & SAARC. “Polycom Trio’s ability to work with existing ecosystems while also being enabled for new platforms like Microsoft Teams and Amazon Alexa makes it extremely attractive for customers wanting cost-effective ways to address their digital transformation needs.”

With the patented Polycom NoiseBlock technology eliminating distracting background noise, the Polycom Trio sets a new bar as the center of collaboration-rich meeting experiences.

“Polycom Trio combines the familiarity of a speakerphone with an exceptional audio experience and support for standards-based and Skype for Business conferencing - in an easy to buy and install package,” said Ira M. Weinstein, Senior Analyst and Partner at Wainhouse Research. “Having tested Polycom Trio extensively in our lab, we are not surprised that so many organizations are powering their small and medium meeting rooms with the Polycom Trio.”

For more information on Trio, please visit: www.polycom.com.au

