Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Polymyositis| A Pipeline Molecule Analysis Report 2018| Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 08:15pm CEST

Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the polymyositis market. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat polymyositis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005734/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the drug development pipeline for polymyositis, including a ...

Technavio has published a new report on the drug development pipeline for polymyositis, including a detailed study of the pipeline molecules. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the future.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Polymyositis: Market overview

Polymyositis is a disease characterized by chronic muscle inflammation accompanied by muscle weakness. Polymyositis affects skeletal muscles. The symptoms of polymyositis include muscle weakness, aching or painful muscles, shortness of breath, and difficulty in swallowing and speaking, and heart arrhythmias. The symptoms of the disease can be treated with corticosteroids, immunosuppressant, drugs such as azathioprine and methotrexate, and immunoglobulins.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, “Polymyositis mostly affects adults in the age group of 31-60 years and is rarely seen in people under 18 years of age. As per a data published by the Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products, polymyositis affected approximately 0.4 people in 10,000 people in the EU region.”

Polymyositis: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the polymyositis market based on therapies employed (monotherapy and combination therapy), RoA (subcutaneous, and intravenous), therapeutic modality (monoclonal antibody, fusion protein, and small molecule), targets (interleukin-6 receptor, T cells, plasmacytoid dendritic cells, and NF-kB), MoA (interleukin-6 receptor antagonist, T cells activation inhibitor, plasmacytoid dendritic cells modulator, and NF-kB inhibitor), geographical segmentation (US, and others) and recruitment status (completed, and recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on therapeutic modality, around 50% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of polymyositis are monoclonal antibody.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

  • Drugs under development
  • Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

  • Therapies employed
  • RoA
  • Therapeutic modality
  • Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

  • Recruitment status
  • Gender
  • Age

Key Companies

  • Type of players
  • Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at [email protected].


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:46p'THERE'S A SENSE OF PARTNERSHIP' : Mazda bases its agency model on measurable outcomes
AQ
08:46pTIME WARNER : AT&T already has a nearly $10 billion media, entertainment and advertising business
AQ
08:46pNET ELEMENT, INC. (NASDAQ : NETE) Positioned to Continue Organic Growth with Launch of Smart Vendor Payments Solution for B2B Sales
AQ
08:46pBARINGS : Corporate Investors Holds July 2018 Board Meeting
PR
08:46pA.M. BESTTV AT IMCA : Account-Based Focus and Digital Strategies Are Remaking Insurance
BU
08:44pNATIONAL GRID : Lights to be fixed at field
AQ
08:44pAPTARGROUP : Aptar and Fred Farrugia, a New Beauty Collaboration
PU
08:44pQUALCOMM : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against QUALCOMM Incorporated and Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
AC
08:40pGlobal Organ-on-a-Chip (OOC) Market (2018-2023) by Segments, Types, Regions - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
08:39pCHINA GOLDJOY : tips interim profit to rise 130%
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : A message from Christian Sewing on second-quarter results
2BANCO SANTANDER : BANCO SANTANDER : Santander profits take hit from Banco Popular costs
3ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : GSK bets $300 million on genetics as CEO plays down break-up talk
4TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Apple supplier LG Display slashes investment plans as losses mount
5GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : 2nd Quarter Results

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.