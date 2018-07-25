Polymyositis| A Pipeline Molecule Analysis Report 2018| Technavio

Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the polymyositis
market. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline
molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period
to treat polymyositis.
This report by Technavio
presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory
framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key
companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of
the market in the future.
Polymyositis: Market overview
Polymyositis is a disease characterized by chronic muscle inflammation
accompanied by muscle weakness. Polymyositis affects skeletal muscles.
The symptoms of polymyositis include muscle weakness, aching or painful
muscles, shortness of breath, and difficulty in swallowing and speaking,
and heart arrhythmias. The symptoms of the disease can be treated with
corticosteroids, immunosuppressant, drugs such as azathioprine and
methotrexate, and immunoglobulins.
According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, “Polymyositis
mostly affects adults in the age group of 31-60 years and is rarely seen
in people under 18 years of age. As per a data published by the
Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products, polymyositis affected
approximately 0.4 people in 10,000 people in the EU region.”
Polymyositis: Segmentation analysis
This pipeline analysis report segments the polymyositis market based on
therapies employed (monotherapy and combination therapy), RoA
(subcutaneous, and intravenous), therapeutic modality (monoclonal
antibody, fusion protein, and small molecule), targets (interleukin-6
receptor, T cells, plasmacytoid dendritic cells, and NF-kB), MoA
(interleukin-6 receptor antagonist, T cells activation inhibitor,
plasmacytoid dendritic cells modulator, and NF-kB inhibitor),
geographical segmentation (US, and others) and recruitment status
(completed, and recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the
prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers,
opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
Based on therapeutic modality, around 50% of the molecules that are
being investigated for the treatment of polymyositis are monoclonal
antibody.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Scope of the Report
Regulatory Framework
Drug Development Landscape
-
Drugs under development
-
Indications coverage
Drug Development Strategies
-
Therapies employed
-
RoA
-
Therapeutic modality
-
Geographical coverage
Recruitment Strategies
-
Recruitment status
-
Gender
-
Age
Key Companies
-
Type of players
-
Company overview
Discontinued or Dormant Molecules
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
