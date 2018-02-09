Polypropylene (Homopolymer, Copolymer) Market - Global Forecast to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Polypropylene Market by Type (Homopolymer, Copolymer), Application (Injection Molding, Fiber & Raffia, Film & Sheet, and Blow Molding), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The polypropylene market size is estimated at USD 75.40 Billion in 2017 and projected to reach USD 99.17 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2017 and 2022.

Polypropylene is a thermoplastic polymer which is used in a variety of applications, and is produced by the combination of the propylene monomer with catalysts. It is majorly used in the packaging industry for consumer products, food containers, cosmetic products, beverages, and others. Polypropylene is also used in the automotive industry for the manufacture of plastic parts, car bumpers, dashboards, and others. There is a growing demand for polypropylene from applications, such as injection molding, fiber and raffia, film and sheet, blow molding, and others.

Homopolymers are the most-widely used polypropylene type, and are also known as Polypropylene Homopolymers (PPH). Homopolymers provide high strength to weight ratio and are stiffer than copolymers. The excellent chemical resistance and weldability enable the use of the polypropylene homopolymer for various corrosion resistant structures. Increasing demand for polypropylene in the automotive and medical industries in the Asia Pacific is expected to fuel the growth of homopolymer market during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization in China and India over the next six years is projected to drive the demand for polypropylene in the Asia Pacific.

Injection molding application is projected to account for the major share of the overall polypropylene market in terms of volume during the forecast period. This is associated with the large demand for polypropylene for the manufacture of molded plastic products due to the features of polypropylene, such as low density, excellent moisture resistance, high impact strength, and chemical resistance.

The medical industry is projected to be the fastest-growing consumer of polypropylene, as it has a good mixture of heat resistance and structural properties of polycarbonate, impact resistance of polyester, radiation resistance of polystyrene or Polyethylene (PE), and flexibility or soft feel of flexible polyvinyl chloride. It also has excellent chemical resistance.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Polypropylene Market, By Type

7 Polypropylene Market, By Application

8 Polypropylene Market, By End-Use Industry

9 Polypropylene Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

