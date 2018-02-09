Polypropylene (Homopolymer, Copolymer) Market - Global Forecast to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Polypropylene
Market by Type (Homopolymer, Copolymer), Application (Injection Molding,
Fiber & Raffia, Film & Sheet, and Blow Molding), End-Use Industry
(Packaging, Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical), and Region -
Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The polypropylene market size is estimated at USD 75.40 Billion in 2017
and projected to reach USD 99.17 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.6%
between 2017 and 2022.
Polypropylene is a thermoplastic polymer which is used in a variety of
applications, and is produced by the combination of the propylene
monomer with catalysts. It is majorly used in the packaging industry for
consumer products, food containers, cosmetic products, beverages, and
others. Polypropylene is also used in the automotive industry for the
manufacture of plastic parts, car bumpers, dashboards, and others. There
is a growing demand for polypropylene from applications, such as
injection molding, fiber and raffia, film and sheet, blow molding, and
others.
Homopolymers are the most-widely used polypropylene type, and are also
known as Polypropylene Homopolymers (PPH). Homopolymers provide high
strength to weight ratio and are stiffer than copolymers. The excellent
chemical resistance and weldability enable the use of the polypropylene
homopolymer for various corrosion resistant structures. Increasing
demand for polypropylene in the automotive and medical industries in the
Asia Pacific is expected to fuel the growth of homopolymer market during
the forecast period. Rapid industrialization in China and India over the
next six years is projected to drive the demand for polypropylene in the
Asia Pacific.
Injection molding application is projected to account for the major
share of the overall polypropylene market in terms of volume during the
forecast period. This is associated with the large demand for
polypropylene for the manufacture of molded plastic products due to the
features of polypropylene, such as low density, excellent moisture
resistance, high impact strength, and chemical resistance.
The medical industry is projected to be the fastest-growing consumer of
polypropylene, as it has a good mixture of heat resistance and
structural properties of polycarbonate, impact resistance of polyester,
radiation resistance of polystyrene or Polyethylene (PE), and
flexibility or soft feel of flexible polyvinyl chloride. It also has
excellent chemical resistance.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Polypropylene Market, By Type
7 Polypropylene Market, By Application
8 Polypropylene Market, By End-Use Industry
9 Polypropylene Market, By Region
10 Competitive Landscape
11 Company Profiles
-
BASF SE
-
Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited
-
Braskem
-
China Petrochemical Corporation
-
Dupont
-
Eastman Chemical Company
-
Exxon Mobil
-
Formosa Plastics Group (FPG)
-
Haldia Petrochemicals Limited
-
HPCL- Mittal Energy Limited
-
INEOS
-
LG Chem
-
Lotte Chemical UK Ltd.
-
Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.
-
Reliance Industries Limited
-
SABIC
-
Saco Aei Polymers
-
Sumitomo Chemical
-
Total S.A.
-
Trinseo
-
Westlake Chemical Corporation
