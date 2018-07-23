Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Danske Bank A/S - DNKEY

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Danske Bank A/S ("Danske" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: DNKEY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Danske and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 18, 2018, Danske stated that it wished to pay back approximately $230 million earned in connection with its alleged role in an international money laundering scheme involving illicit funds from Russia, Azerbaijan and Moldova, calculated based on profit from Danske's Estonian office. On this news, Danske's American depositary receipt price fell $1.43, or 9.42%, to close at $13.81 on July 18, 2018.

