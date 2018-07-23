Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Danske Bank A/S - DNKEY

07/23/2018 | 08:41pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Danske Bank A/S ("Danske" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: DNKEY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Danske and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On July 18, 2018, Danske stated that it wished to pay back approximately $230 million earned in connection with its alleged role in an international money laundering scheme involving illicit funds from Russia, Azerbaijan and Moldova, calculated based on profit from Danske's Estonian office. On this news, Danske's American depositary receipt price fell $1.43, or 9.42%, to close at $13.81 on July 18, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP


© Accesswire 2018
