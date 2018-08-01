Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Pinduoduo Inc. - PDD

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Pinduoduo Inc. (“Pinduoduo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Pinduoduo and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 31, 2018 and August 1, 2018, media outlets reported that China’s State Administration for Market Regulation is investigating Pinduoduo after reports of third-party vendors selling counterfeit goods on the Company’s group-discounting website. On this news, Pinduoduo’s American depositary share price fell sharply during intraday trading on August 1, 2018.

