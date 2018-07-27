Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Tribune Media Company - TRCO

07/27/2018 | 10:15pm CEST

NEW YORK, July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tribune Media Company (“Tribune” or the “Company”) (NYSE:TRCO). Investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Tribune and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

[Click here to join a class action]

On July 26, 2018, post-market, the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating whether Tribune, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., and other independent television station owners had violated antitrust law by “coordinat[ing] efforts when their ad sales teams communicated with each other about their performance, potentially leading to higher rates for TV commercials”.  On this news, Tribune’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on July 27, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
[email protected]


© GlobeNewswire 2018
