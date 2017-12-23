Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on Their Investment in Endo International plc of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – ENDP

Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed
against Endo International plc (“Endo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ENDP)
and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States
District Court, for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, and docketed
under 17-cv-05114, is on behalf of a class consisting of investors who
purchased or otherwise acquired Endo securities, seeking to recover
compensable damages caused by defendants’ violations of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934.
If you are a shareholder who purchased Endo securities between September
28, 2015, and February 28, 2017, both dates inclusive, you have until
January 16, 2018, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for
the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.
Endo International plc provides specialty healthcare solutions. The
Company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical
products and generic drugs. Endo International offers its products to
the medical and healthcare industries around the globe.
On September 28, 2015, Endo announced that it had completed its $8.05
billion acquisition of Par Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. (“Par
Pharmaceutical”) from the private investment firm TPG (the “Par
Pharmaceutical Acquisition”). Par Pharmaceutical Companies Inc. is a
manufacturer and distributor of generic drugs and operates as a
subsidiary of Par Pharmaceutical.
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made
materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s
business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants
made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:
(i) Par Pharmaceutical had colluded with several of its industry peers
to fix generic drug prices; (ii) the foregoing conduct constituted a
violation of federal antitrust laws; (iii) the competitive advantages of
the Par Pharmaceutical Acquisition, which Endo touted to its
shareholders as, inter alia, “a compelling opportunity to drive
future double-digit growth, serve our customers and build shareholder
value,” were in fact derived in part from Par Pharmaceutical’s illegal
conduct and thus unsustainable; (iv) for the same reasons, the
“impressive track record of delivering strong operating results” that
Endo attributed to former Par Pharmaceutical executive Paul Campanelli
in announcing his promotion to Endo’s CEO consisted in part of illegal
conduct; (v) for the foregoing reasons, Endo’s revenues during the Class
Period were in part the result of illegal conduct and likewise
unsustainable; and (vi) as a result of the foregoing, Endo’s public
statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
On November 3, 2016, media outlets reported that U.S. prosecutors were
considering filing criminal charges by the end of 2016 against Par
Pharmaceutical and several other pharmaceutical companies for unlawfully
colluding to fix generic drug prices. In an article titled “U.S. Charges
in Generic-Drug Probe to Be Filed by Year-End.”
On this news, Endo’s share price fell $3.54, or 19.48%, to close at
$14.63 on November 3, 2016.
On March 1, 2017, Endo filed an Annual Report on Form 10-K with the SEC,
reporting in full the Company’s financial and operating results for the
quarter and year ended December 31, 2016. Reflecting the extent to which
Par Pharmaceutical’s unlawful conduct had previously inflated Endo’s
revenues, the Company reported a net loss of $3.35 billion, or $15.03
per diluted share, on revenue of $4.01 billion, citing, in part, a 27%
increase in cost of revenues and a decrease in gross margins from 36% in
2015 to 34% in 2016.
On this news, Endo’s share price fell $0.83, or 6.08%, to close at
$12.82 on March 1, 2017.
On October 31, 2017, attorneys general from 46 states and the District
of Columbia amended their antitrust case on generic drug price-fixing
conspiracy against the $75 billion generic drug industry to add 18 new
companies, including Endo’s wholly-owned subsidiary Par Pharmaceutical
Companies, Inc. The states allege these companies violated antitrust
laws to artificially inflate the prices of the drugs by agreeing to
“collectively raise and/or maintain prices for a particular generic
drug,” and agreeing to divvy up the market for the drugs to reduce
competition by “refusing to bid for particular customers or by providing
a cover bid that they knew would not be successful.” This in effect
“avoided price erosion” and “increased pricing for targeted products
without triggering a ‘fight to the bottom’ among existing competitors.”
According to the amended complaint, these companies conspired to
unreasonably restrain trade, artificially inflate and reduce competition
in the generic pharmaceutical industry for the markets of fifteen
generic drugs: Acetazolamide, Doxycycline Hyclate Delayed Release,
Doxycycline Monohydrate, Fosinopril-Hydrochlorothiazide,
Glipizide-Metformin, Glyburide, Glyburide-Metformin, Leflunomide,
Meprobamate, Nimodipine, Nystatin, Paromomycin, Theophylline, Verapamil
and Zoledronic Acid. As a result of the conspiracy, “[p]rices for dozens
of generic drugs have risen – while some have skyrocketed, without
explanation, sparking outrage from politicians, payers, and consumers
across the country whose costs have doubled, tripled, or even increased
1,000% or more.”
