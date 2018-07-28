Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Akers Biosciences, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – AKER

NEW YORK, July 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Akers Biosciences, Inc. (“Akers” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:AKER) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court, District of New Jersey, and docketed under 18-cv-10805, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise, acquired Akers between May 15, 2017, through June 5, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.



Akers Biosciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers. The company also focuses on the development of proprietary platform technologies.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Akers was improperly recognizing revenue for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017; (ii) Akers had downplayed weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting and failed to disclose the true extent of those weaknesses; and (iii) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Akers’ business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On May 21, 2018, Akers disclosed in a Form 8-K filed with the SEC that it was unable to file its Form 10-Q with the SEC for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. Akers also disclosed that its continuing review of the “characterization of certain revenue recognition items . . . now includes certain transactions in previous quarters.”

On this news, shares of Akers fell $0.058 per share or over 8% to close at $0.599 per share on May 22, 2018, damaging investors.

On May 29, 2018, before the market opened, Akers issued a press release stating that “Raymond F. Akers Jr., Ph.D. has resigned as a director of the Company with immediate effect.”

On this news, shares of Akers fell $0.198 or over 33% to close at $0.391 per share on May 29, 2018.

On June 1, 2018, the Company filed a Form 8-K with the SEC, stating that Raymond Akers “has not been fully cooperative” with the Company’s review of certain revenue recognition items for prior quarters. The Form 8-K also contained a letter as an exhibit from Raymond Akers which stated that Dr. Akers “resigned from the Board of Directors due to significant differences regarding the policies and practices of the Board of Directors, accounting and business practices of Management, and new Counsel.”

On June 5, 2018, the Company filed a Form 8-K/A with the SEC, which amended the Form 8-K filed with the SEC on June 1, 2018. The Form 8-K/A contained as an exhibit a letter on behalf of Raymond Akers, stating that the “8K regarding [Raymond Akers] is false, totally misleading[.]”

On this news, shares of Akers fell $0.025 or over 5% to close at $0.46 per share on June 6, 2018.

