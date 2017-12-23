Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in General Electric Company of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – GE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/23/2017 | 02:01pm CET

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against General Electric Company (“General Electric” or the “Company”) (NYSE:GE) and certain of its officers.   The class action, filed in United States District Court, for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 17-cv-08473, is on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired General Electric securities, seeking to recover compensable damages caused by defendants’ violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you are a shareholder who purchased General Electric securities between July 21, 2017, and October 20, 2017, both dates inclusive, you have until January 2, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.  A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.   To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased. 

[Click here to join this class action]

General Electric operates along several segments, including: Capital, Healthcare, Aviation, Power, Oil & Gas, Renewable Energy, Energy Collections & Lighting, and Transportation.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:  (i) the Company’s various operating segments, including its Power segment, were underperforming Company projections, with order drops, excess inventories and increased costs; (ii) in turn, the Company overstated GE’s full year 2017 guidance; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, General Electric’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On October 20, 2017, the Company disclosed quarterly results for the third quarter 2017, disclosing earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.29, falling below earnings estimates of $0.49 per share. The Company also lowered 2017 earnings expectations, lowering EPS to $1.05- $1.10 from $1.60-$1.70.

On that same day, October 20, 2017, the Company held a conference call to discuss its financial results. On the call, Defendant Flannery stated that the Company had been completing a review of its operations and that, “While the company has many areas of strength, it's also clear from our current results that we need to make some major changes with urgency and a depth of purpose. Our results are unacceptable, to say the least.”

Following this news, the Company’s stock price fell 6.34%, or $1.51 per share, to close at $22.32 on October 23, 2017, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
[email protected]


© GlobeNewswire 2017
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:01p COCA COLA : Five myths about Saint Nicholas
04:01p Summit Obtains Innovative Antibiotic Discovery and Development Platform Through Acquisition of Discuva Ltd
03:53p Pharm companies seek to thwart CN opioid suit
03:41p NATIONAL BANK OF OMAN : NBO unveils new headquarters
03:41p BP : Unlocking tremendous value
03:41p OMAN OIL MARKETING SAOG : Brick by brick
03:41p OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Smarten up for the future
03:41p NEW AGE : Farm Issues Securities
03:41p HYUNDAI HCN : Feature-laden
03:30p OPINION : High time Ugandans took over power sector
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : This year's lumps of coal could be 2018's diamonds
2QUALCOMM : QUALCOMM : Apple hit with $25K per day fine in Qualcomm antitrust case
3AFK SISTEMA PAO : Russia's Rosneft reaches $1.7 billion settlement with Sistema
4ARCELORMITTAL : EXCLUSIVE: ArcelorMittal tells Ilva it wants to change buying contract
5ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF completes 75.5 percent acquisition of Areva NP - statement

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.