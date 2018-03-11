Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Tesaro Incorporated of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – TSRO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2018 | 01:01pm CET

NEW YORK, March 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Tesaro Incorporated (“Tesaro” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:TSRO) and certain of its officers.   The class action, filed in United States District Court, for the District of Massachusetts, and docketed under 18-cv-10086, is on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the securities of Tesaro between March 14, 2016 and January 12, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff seeks to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Tesaro securities between March 14, 2016, and January 12, 2018, both dates inclusive, you have until March 19, 2018, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.  A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.   To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and quantity of shares purchased. 

[Click here to join this class action]

Tesaro is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company that identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapeutics and oncology supportive care products in the United States. 

At all relevant times, Tesaro’s product portfolio has included Varubi (rolapitant), a neurokinin-1 (NK-1) receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.  In 2015, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approved an oral version of Varubi.  On March 14, 2016, Tesaro announced the submission of a New Drug Application for an intravenous formulation of Varubi to the FDA.  On October 25, 2017, Tesaro announced the FDA’s approval of its intravenous version of Varubi.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) substantial undisclosed health risks, including anaphylaxis and anaphylactic shock, were associated with Tesaro’s intravenous formulation of Varubi; and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, Tesaro’s shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, and class members suffered significant losses and damages.

On January 12, 2018, post-market, Tesaro announced that it had updated the U.S. labeling for the intravenous formulation of Varubi after receiving reports of “[a]naphylaxis, anaphylactic shock and other serious hypersensitivity reactions . . . in the post-marketing setting, some requiring hospitalization.”  The Company further stated that it “has issued a Dear Healthcare Professional (DHCP) letter.” 

On this news, Tesaro’s share price fell $4.07 or 5.85%, to close at $65.52 on January 16, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
[email protected]
888.476.6529 Ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:15pFIRSTENERGY : More than 6,200 Utility Personnel Help JCP&L Restore Customers Following Severe Winter Storms
PR
04:04pGlobal Rainwater Harvesting Market - Key Insights and Forecasts by Technavio
BU
04:03pUSA TRUCK : People in Business
AQ
04:01pLarson Electronics LLC Releases C1D2 Explosion Proof UV Fluorescent Fixture
GL
03:59pFrance to commit 700 million euros to International Solar Alliance
RE
03:59pALCOA : Toftey obtains masters from The College of St. Scholastica
AQ
03:59pALCOA : Russells' 50th
AQ
03:59pTHIS WEEK IN SPORTS HISTORY : 25 years ago in The Daily Times for March 11, 2018
AQ
03:57pALPINE ELECTRONICS : Oasis Plans to Submit Proposals for Alpine Electronics' Annual General Meeting
AQ
03:46pSAFARICOM : unveils plan to empower business women
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR LIQUIDE : France signs deals worth $16 billion in India; to deepen defense, security ties
2ENGIE : RWE transforms German energy industry in asset swap with E.ON, Innogy
3E.ON : E.ON SE: E.ON reaches agreement in principle with RWE to acquire innogy via a wide-ranging exchange of ..
4WTI : E.ON Reaches Agreement In Principle With RWE To Acquire Innogy Via A Wide-Ranging Exchange Of Assets
5DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Executives to Give Up Bonuses for Third Consecutive Year

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.