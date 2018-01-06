Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with losses on their Investment in The Crypto Company of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – CRCW

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/06/2018 | 02:46pm CET

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against The Crypto Company (“Crypto” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS:CRCW) and certain of its officers.   The class action, filed in United States District Court, for the Central District of California, and docketed under 17-cv-09157, is on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Crypto securities, seeking to recover compensable damages caused by defendants’ violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Crypto securities between August 21, 2017, and December 18, 2017, both dates inclusive, you have until February 20, 2018, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.  A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.   To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased. 

[Click here to join this class action]

The Crypto Company is engaged in the business of advising regarding, investing in, trading and developing proprietary source code for digital assets with diversified exposure to digital asset markets. The Company’s core services include consulting and advising companies regarding investment and trading in the digital asset market and investing in a manner that diversifies exposure to the growing class of digital assets. 

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Crypto unlawfully engaged in a scheme to promote and manipulate the Company’s stock; and (ii) as a result, Crypto’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On December 19, 2017, the SEC temporarily suspended Crypto stock from trading due to concerns that the stock was being manipulated after the shares surged more than 17,000% in less than 3 months. The SEC said it was alarmed about “the accuracy and adequacy of information” relating to the compensation paid for promotion of its and statements in SEC filings about the plans of the Company’s insiders to sell their stock. Crypto stock was trading at $575 per share at the time trading was suspended and the suspension will remain in effect until January 3, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
[email protected]


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:10p OPPLE LIGHTING : celebrates its success at All India Trade Partners Conclave
06:10p AIR CHINA : deplanes at NY's JFK airport, but chaos continues
06:05p WESTAR ENERGY : Correction
06:04p KOBE STEEL, LTD. : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Kobe Steel Ltd. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - KBSTY
06:03p QUDIAN INC - ADR : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Qudian Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - QD
06:03p PAYPAL HOLDINGS : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - PYPL
05:58p CONSTELLATION BRANDS : Trouble brewing
05:56p UNITED CONTINENTAL : flight diverted after man spreads faeces in lavatories
05:44p SEVERN BANCORP : Bank accepting medical pot business
05:41p LCC INFOT : Infotech Limited - Shareholders meeting
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC : U.S. fund managers expect value stocks to jump in 2018
2MARKS & SPENCER GROUP : M&S's clothing sales to fall again as UK grocers show resilience
3BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Cites Tax Impact -- WSJ
4Maduro says Venezuela will issue $5.9 billion in oil-backed cryptocurrency
5GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC : GENWORTH FINANCIAL : Has Updated FY2017 Guidance And Finalized Its Premium Earning Pa..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.