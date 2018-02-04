Pop Your Collar' Tribute to Outgoing Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen Storms Central Bank Social Media

By Michael S. Derby

Popped collars are no longer just for fraternity boys on their way to a kegger.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's fashion-minded internet tribute to departing Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen spread across the central-bank-related corner of social media last week, prompting fans to turn up their collars like those on the suit jackets she favors.

The regional Fed bank on Wednesday tweeted "To honor Janet Yellen's extraordinary tenure & accomplishments at the Federal Reserve, her distinction as the first woman Chair, & her inimitable style, we're sharing photos of our colleagues 'popping' their collars -- just like she does. #PopYourCollar #WomenInSTEM."

Fed staff across the country as well as some notable central bank alumni all tweeted pictures of themselves, collars popped, in a sartorial salute to the first female Fed leader.

Ms. Yellen's successor, Jerome Powell, appeared with his collar turned up.

New York Fed chief William Dudley and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker did too. Staffers at the regional Fed banks across the country did as well.

Canada's central bank chimed in too, with senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins and staffers posing with popped collars to post a thank you to Ms. Yellen.

Ms. Yellen is set to start work on Monday at the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy at the Brookings Institution as a distinguished fellow in residence in economic studies.

The center welcomed her Friday by posting a photo showing its staff, including former Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, with collars turned high.

Mr. Powell is to be sworn in as Fed chairman Monday morning.

