Port Houston : Recipient of U.S. Coast Guard’s Prestigious Security Honor

Port Houston is the recipient of the 2018 Rear Admiral Richard E. Bennis Award (Port Authority category). The U.S. Coast Guard (Coast Guard) this week announced the winners of this prestigious security award for organizations demonstrating excellence in maritime security through their programs and practices.

According to the Coast Guard, this biennial award recognizes outstanding achievements and contributions of leaders in the maritime community with regards to implementation of the Maritime Transportation Security Act requirements and other maritime security best practices in safeguarding the nation's vital marine transportation system.

The award distinguishes organizations demonstrating an exceptional comprehensive culture of security and encourages all regulated organizations to assess their overall security program to identify strengths and weaknesses, seek creative solutions for addressing known risks, build a system of continuous improvement, and share best practices that would benefit similar organizations, the Coast Guard detailed in its announcement.

Port Houston Executive Director Roger Guenther extended his personal appreciation to members of Port Houston’s Health Safety, Security and Emergency Management (HSSE) for their diligence in achieving this distinguished award.

The Coast Guard is expected to present the Admiral Bennis Award at the Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority March 27, 2018 meeting.

About Port Houston Security and Public Safety

Port Houston maintains a steadfast commitment to safety and security in compliance with the Maritime Transportation Security Act (MTSA) of 2002. On March 27, 2008, the Port Security & Emergency Operations Department Security Management System (SMS) was certified to ISO 28000:2007, making it the first port in the world to receive this international security designation. This international standard sets out stringent requirements for a security management system that incorporates all aspects of business management. This achievement is one of many firsts at Port Houston, and demonstrates the port’s leadership in security management. Port Houston’s public terminals are regulated by the U.S. Coast Guard, MTSA regulations, 33 CFR 105 in accordance with Facility Security Plans on file with the U.S. Coast Guard. Learn more about our overall security program, partnerships and federal funding at http://porthouston.com/port-security/.

About Port Houston

For more than 100 years, the port has owned and operated the public wharves and terminals of the Port of Houston – the nation’s largest port for foreign waterborne tonnage and an essential economic engine for the Houston region, the state of Texas, and the nation. It supports the creation of nearly 1.175 million jobs in Texas and 2.7 million jobs nationwide, and economic activity totaling almost $265 billion in Texas – 16 percent of Texas’ total gross domestic product – and more than $617 billion in economic impact across the nation. For more information, visit Port Houston’s website at: www.porthouston.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315006477/en/