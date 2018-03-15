Port Houston : Recipient of U.S. Coast Guard’s Prestigious Security Honor

Port Houston is the recipient of the 2018 Rear Admiral Richard E. Bennis
Award (Port Authority category). The U.S. Coast Guard (Coast Guard) this
week announced the winners of this prestigious security award for
organizations demonstrating excellence in maritime security through
their programs and practices.
According to the Coast Guard, this biennial award recognizes outstanding
achievements and contributions of leaders in the maritime community with
regards to implementation of the Maritime Transportation Security Act
requirements and other maritime security best practices in safeguarding
the nation's vital marine transportation system.
The award distinguishes organizations demonstrating an exceptional
comprehensive culture of security and encourages all regulated
organizations to assess their overall security program to identify
strengths and weaknesses, seek creative solutions for addressing known
risks, build a system of continuous improvement, and share best
practices that would benefit similar organizations, the Coast Guard
detailed in its announcement.
Port Houston Executive Director Roger Guenther extended his personal
appreciation to members of Port Houston’s Health Safety, Security and
Emergency Management (HSSE) for their diligence in achieving this
distinguished award.
The Coast Guard is expected to present the Admiral Bennis Award at the
Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority March 27, 2018 meeting.
About Port Houston Security and Public Safety
Port Houston maintains a steadfast commitment to safety and security
in compliance with the Maritime Transportation Security Act (MTSA) of
2002. On March 27, 2008, the Port Security & Emergency Operations
Department Security Management System (SMS) was certified to ISO
28000:2007, making it the first port in the world to receive this
international security designation. This international standard sets out
stringent requirements for a security management system that
incorporates all aspects of business management. This achievement is one
of many firsts at Port Houston, and demonstrates the port’s leadership
in security management. Port Houston’s public terminals are regulated by
the U.S. Coast Guard, MTSA regulations, 33 CFR 105 in accordance with
Facility Security Plans on file with the U.S. Coast Guard. Learn more
about our overall security program, partnerships and federal funding at http://porthouston.com/port-security/.
About Port Houston
For more than 100 years, the port has owned and operated the public
wharves and terminals of the Port of Houston – the nation’s largest port
for foreign waterborne tonnage and an essential economic engine for the
Houston region, the state of Texas, and the nation. It supports the
creation of nearly 1.175 million jobs in Texas and 2.7 million jobs
nationwide, and economic activity totaling almost $265 billion in Texas
– 16 percent of Texas’ total gross domestic product – and more than $617
billion in economic impact across the nation. For more information,
visit Port Houston’s website at: www.porthouston.com.
