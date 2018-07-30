Portal Hypertension - 2018 Pipeline Insights: Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Dominate the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Portal
Hypertension- Pipeline Insights, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
This report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and
growth prospects across Portal Hypertension.
A detailed picture of the pipeline landscape is provided with summation
of data from multiple sources with complete analysis by development
stage, mechanism of action, route of administration and molecule type.
This report provides detailed analysis of 3+ active products along with
3+ companies involved. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and Conatus
Pharmaceuticals are among the major drug developers as per the current
pipeline scenario.
Products covered by Phase
-
Phase II
-
Unknown Stage
-
Inactive (Dormant and Discontinued)
Overview of pipeline development activities for Portal
Hypertension
-
Pipeline analysis of therapeutic drugs include but are not limited to
drug description and development activities focusing on clinical and
pre-clinical results, designations, collaborations & licensing deals,
grants, technology and patent details.
-
Therapeutic segmentation of products for Portal Hypertension
-
The report comprises of comparative pipeline therapeutics assessment
by development stage, therapy type, molecule type, and administration
route across this indication.
Scope
-
Provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity for Portal
Hypertension across the complete product development cycle including
all clinical and non-clinical stages
-
It comprises of detailed profiles of Portal Hypertension therapeutic
products with key coverage of developmental activities including
licensing & collaboration deals, patents issued, designations,
technologies and chemical information
-
Therapeutic assessment of the active pipeline products by stage,
product type, molecule type, and route of administration
-
Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects across Portal
Hypertension
Key Topics Covered
-
Executive Summary
-
Disease Overview
-
Introduction
-
Causes
-
Pathophysiology
-
Symptoms
-
Diagnosis
-
Management and Treatment
-
Pipeline Therapeutics (Active Products)
-
Pipeline Therapeutics (Inactive Products)
-
Comparative Analysis
-
Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
-
Comparative Analysis
-
Ifetroban: Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
-
Product Description
-
Research and Development
-
Product Development Activities
-
The list continues..
-
Unknown Stage Products
-
Comparative Analysis
-
Therapeutic Assessment: Active Products
-
Assessment by Stage and Product Type
-
Assessment by Route of Administration
-
Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
-
Assessment by Molecule Type
-
Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
-
Inactive Products
-
Comparative Analysis
-
Appendix
Companies Featured
-
Adare Pharmaceuticals
-
Conatus Pharmaceuticals
-
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
-
Ferring Pharmaceuticals
-
Gilead Sciences
-
Intercept Pharmaceuticals
-
Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
-
Mezzion Pharma
-
Novartis
-
ONO Pharmaceuticals
