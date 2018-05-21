Portal Instruments : Chief Executive Officer Patrick Anquetil to Present at 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Portal Instruments, a medical device company focused on advanced drug delivery and solving the challenge of self-administering biological medicines, is pleased to announce that Chief Executive Officer Patrick Anquetil will present at the 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, May 21 at 8:30 a.m. ET at the Grand Hyatt New York in New York City.

Portal Instruments’ connected needle-free drug delivery system uses a highly innovative jet injection platform licensed from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The system is designed to allow patients to self-administer medications on demand and at home without the hassle and complication of traditional needles — improving the experience for patients on chronic therapies. With the potential to be applied across a range of biologic medicines that currently require administration through an injection, the Portal Instruments system also creates an opportunity for pharmaceutical companies to differentiate their products, and their brand.

The UBS Global Healthcare Conference takes place May 21-23, 2018. The conference provides investors and company management the opportunity to network through presentations, breakout sessions, and one-on-one meetings, bringing together a wide variety of healthcare industry sectors, including diagnostics, genomics, pharmaceuticals, social services and biotech devices.

About Portal Instruments:

Portal Instruments is a medical device company focused on advanced drug delivery and backed by strategic and venture investors. Portal Instruments is developing and commercializing a highly innovative needle-free drug delivery platform technology to transform the administration of medicines and improve the patient experience for chronic diseases. Real time tracking and reporting sets a new standard for interactivity between the patient and care teams, monitoring adherence and potentially improving patient outcomes. Portal Instruments’ Quality Management System is ISO 13485 certified. For more information, please visit www.portalinstruments.com or follow @portalcambridge on Twitter.

