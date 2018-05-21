Portal Instruments : Chief Executive Officer Patrick Anquetil to Present at 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Portal Instruments, a medical device company focused on advanced drug
delivery and solving the challenge of self-administering biological
medicines, is pleased to announce that Chief Executive Officer Patrick
Anquetil will present at the 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference on
Monday, May 21 at 8:30 a.m. ET at the Grand Hyatt New York in New York
City.
Portal Instruments’ connected needle-free drug delivery system uses a
highly innovative jet injection platform licensed from the Massachusetts
Institute of Technology (MIT). The system is designed to allow patients
to self-administer medications on demand and at home without the hassle
and complication of traditional needles — improving the experience for
patients on chronic therapies. With the potential to be applied across a
range of biologic medicines that currently require administration
through an injection, the Portal Instruments system also creates an
opportunity for pharmaceutical companies to differentiate their
products, and their brand.
The UBS Global Healthcare Conference takes place May 21-23, 2018. The
conference provides investors and company management the opportunity to
network through presentations, breakout sessions, and one-on-one
meetings, bringing together a wide variety of healthcare industry
sectors, including diagnostics, genomics, pharmaceuticals, social
services and biotech devices.
About Portal Instruments:
Portal Instruments is a medical device company focused on advanced drug
delivery and backed by strategic and venture investors. Portal
Instruments is developing and commercializing a highly innovative
needle-free drug delivery platform technology to transform the
administration of medicines and improve the patient experience for
chronic diseases. Real time tracking and reporting sets a new standard
for interactivity between the patient and care teams, monitoring
adherence and potentially improving patient outcomes. Portal
Instruments’ Quality Management System is ISO 13485 certified. For more
information, please visit www.portalinstruments.com
or follow @portalcambridge on Twitter.
