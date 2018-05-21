Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Portal Instruments : Chief Executive Officer Patrick Anquetil to Present at 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 02:06pm CEST

Portal Instruments, a medical device company focused on advanced drug delivery and solving the challenge of self-administering biological medicines, is pleased to announce that Chief Executive Officer Patrick Anquetil will present at the 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, May 21 at 8:30 a.m. ET at the Grand Hyatt New York in New York City.

Portal Instruments’ connected needle-free drug delivery system uses a highly innovative jet injection platform licensed from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The system is designed to allow patients to self-administer medications on demand and at home without the hassle and complication of traditional needles — improving the experience for patients on chronic therapies. With the potential to be applied across a range of biologic medicines that currently require administration through an injection, the Portal Instruments system also creates an opportunity for pharmaceutical companies to differentiate their products, and their brand.

The UBS Global Healthcare Conference takes place May 21-23, 2018. The conference provides investors and company management the opportunity to network through presentations, breakout sessions, and one-on-one meetings, bringing together a wide variety of healthcare industry sectors, including diagnostics, genomics, pharmaceuticals, social services and biotech devices.

About Portal Instruments:

Portal Instruments is a medical device company focused on advanced drug delivery and backed by strategic and venture investors. Portal Instruments is developing and commercializing a highly innovative needle-free drug delivery platform technology to transform the administration of medicines and improve the patient experience for chronic diseases. Real time tracking and reporting sets a new standard for interactivity between the patient and care teams, monitoring adherence and potentially improving patient outcomes. Portal Instruments’ Quality Management System is ISO 13485 certified. For more information, please visit www.portalinstruments.com or follow @portalcambridge on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:16aPHOTO : My other car is a Tesla
AQ
08:16aFINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
08:16aKen Robuck Named President and CEO of EnergySolutions
GL
08:16aHILLIARD LYONS : Opens New Branch in Akron
BU
08:16aCIDARA THERAPEUTICS : and Rutgers University Awarded $5.5 Million Grant from NIH to Support Development of Novel Immunotherapy Agents Targeting Multi-drug Resistant Gram-negative Bacterial Infections
BU
08:15aLION ENERGY : Intention to Extend Seram (Non Bula) PSC Announced
PU
08:15aINTERPUMP : Share buyback report
PU
08:15aCONVATEC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
08:15aINTERTEK : Block listing Interim Review
PU
08:15aPAYPAL : Blockchain Straining Banks' IT Infrastructure, Condusiv Technologies Reports
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks, oil and dollar rise as trade war put 'on hold'
2Thailand's Economy Grows at Fastest Rate in Five Years
3HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD. : HYUNDAI MOBIS : Aims to Develop All Autonomous Driving Sensors by 2020
4Stocks, oil and dollar rise as trade war put 'on hold'
5PLAYTECH : PLAYTECH : gets Italian gaming regulator approval for Snaitech deal

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.