Portland Fire & Rescue : Responds to SW Portland House Fire Started By Fireplace Ashes

December 23, 2017 16:15

At 2:42 this afternoon, Portland Fire & Rescue was dispatched to report of a residential fire at 8213 SW Woods Creek Ct.

First arriving crews reported seeing smoke coming from the rear of the structure. Upon further investigation it was found that there was an exterior fire that had started on the deck and was extending to the second floor. The fire had enough heat energy to break out a second-floor window.

Firefighters made an aggressive attack and knocked the fire down quickly and performed a search for possible occupants. No human occupants were found, however, two dogs were trapped inside the house. The dogs are safe and sound. Firefighters also assessed for fire extension to the second floor.

Damage estimates are not available yet.

This fire was caused by improperly disposed fireplace ashes. Ashes from the fireplace were placed in a paper bag on the rear of the structure. There were a small amount of hot coals in those ashes.

Portland Fire & Rescue reminds everyone to dispose of fireplace ashes in a metal container with lid to prevent extension to combustibles.

