Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Portland Fire & Rescue : Responds to SW Portland House Fire Started By Fireplace Ashes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2017 | 06:44am CET

December 23, 2017 16:15

Follow @PDXFire


At 2:42 this afternoon, Portland Fire & Rescue was dispatched to report of a residential fire at 8213 SW Woods Creek Ct.

First arriving crews reported seeing smoke coming from the rear of the structure. Upon further investigation it was found that there was an exterior fire that had started on the deck and was extending to the second floor. The fire had enough heat energy to break out a second-floor window.

Firefighters made an aggressive attack and knocked the fire down quickly and performed a search for possible occupants. No human occupants were found, however, two dogs were trapped inside the house. The dogs are safe and sound. Firefighters also assessed for fire extension to the second floor.

Damage estimates are not available yet.

This fire was caused by improperly disposed fireplace ashes. Ashes from the fireplace were placed in a paper bag on the rear of the structure. There were a small amount of hot coals in those ashes.

Portland Fire & Rescue reminds everyone to dispose of fireplace ashes in a metal container with lid to prevent extension to combustibles.

*************

Portland Fire & Rescue published this content on 23 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2017 05:44:08 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:34a MINISTRY OF CIVIL DEFENCE EMERGENCIES AND DISASTE : Update on air pollution in Moscow region as of 6 AM, 24 December 2017
07:29a MINISTRY OF INFORMATION BROADCASTING AND NAT : President invited to witness TAPI gas project groundbreaking ceremony
06:44a PORTLAND FIRE & RESCUE : Responds to SW Portland House Fire Started By Fireplace Ashes
04:34a CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : First large amphibious aircraft takes maiden flight
02:49a CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Chinese scientists develop fast-charging aluminum-graphene battery
02:29a MEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Myanmar National Airlines hops on twin-destination drive
12/23 NEW YORK STATE DIVISION OF STATE POLICE : Accident on I-87, Town of Colonie leads to a DWI arrest
12/23 LS185 LONDON STADIUM 185 : Report // newcastle win five goal festive thriller at london stadium
12/23 MWP MICHIGAN WHEAT PROGRAM : Notice of Meeting – January 10
12/23 MINISTRY OF FINANCE ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF AFGHANIS : Minister of Finance meets charge de affairs of Chinese Embassy to Afghanistan
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Exclusive - ArcelorMittal tells Ilva it wants to change buying contract
2CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP LTD : China, Flush With Cash, Sets Sights on Shipping
3CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY : CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN worker dies after being injured in rail yar..
4WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Vice Media co-founders apologize for 'boy's club' environment at fir..
5ENTERGY CORPORATION : A LOUD S&WB SUCCESS: Test of New Orleans' new, massive generators goes well, agency says

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.