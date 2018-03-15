Log in
Positive earnings give European shares a boost but SocGen weighs

03/15/2018 | 10:05am CET
The German share price index, DAX board, is seen at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

MILAN (Reuters) - European shares rose on Thursday helped by good-looking results from companies including insurance heavyweights Munich Re (>> Muenchener Rueckversicherung) and Generali (>> Assicurazioni Generali), while Societe Generale (>> Société Générale) fell after its deputy CEO unexpectedly quit.

SocGen shares were down 3 percent, leading losers in Paris, after the bank said Didier Valet was leaving ‍following "a divergence of approaches regarding management of a specific legal matter".

Gains in the insurance sector however helped push the pan-European STOXX 600 <.STOXX> index up 0.2 percent by 0844 GMT.

Munich Re (>> Muenchener Rueckversicherung) rose 1.4 percent after the world's largest reinsurer raises its 2018 profit forecasts and said it plans to buy back 1 billion euros in shares. Generali also rose more than 1 percent after it raised its dividend following record operating profit.

Top gainer on the STOXX was British valve maker Spirax-Sarco Engineering, up 4.5 percent after it reported better-than-expected full-year revenues and profit.

Swedish clothing firm H&M (>> Hennes & Mauritz) however published lower-than-expected quarterly sales and its shares lost 4.8 percent.

Dufry shares fell 5.9 percent after results with traders attributing the drop to a lack of clarity on its dividend plans.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Julien Ponthus)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI -1.10% 15.315 End-of-day quote.1.88%
DUFRY -5.77% 130.8 Delayed Quote.-5.21%
HENNES & MAURITZ -4.66% 130 Delayed Quote.-20.33%
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG 1.68% 184.85 Delayed Quote.0.94%
OLD MUTUAL 1.71% 255.3 Delayed Quote.10.36%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE -2.49% 43.965 Real-time Quote.6.03%
SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING 4.79% 6020 Delayed Quote.2.40%
STOXX EUR 600(P)-EUR -0.15% 374.94 End-of-day quote.-3.65%
