Positive earnings give European shares a boost but SocGen weighs

MILAN (Reuters) - European shares rose on Thursday helped by good-looking results from companies including insurance heavyweights Munich Re (>> Muenchener Rueckversicherung) and Generali (>> Assicurazioni Generali), while Societe Generale (>> Société Générale) fell after its deputy CEO unexpectedly quit.

SocGen shares were down 3 percent, leading losers in Paris, after the bank said Didier Valet was leaving ‍following "a divergence of approaches regarding management of a specific legal matter".

Gains in the insurance sector however helped push the pan-European STOXX 600 <.STOXX> index up 0.2 percent by 0844 GMT.

Munich Re (>> Muenchener Rueckversicherung) rose 1.4 percent after the world's largest reinsurer raises its 2018 profit forecasts and said it plans to buy back 1 billion euros in shares. Generali also rose more than 1 percent after it raised its dividend following record operating profit.

Top gainer on the STOXX was British valve maker Spirax-Sarco Engineering, up 4.5 percent after it reported better-than-expected full-year revenues and profit.

Swedish clothing firm H&M (>> Hennes & Mauritz) however published lower-than-expected quarterly sales and its shares lost 4.8 percent.

Dufry shares fell 5.9 percent after results with traders attributing the drop to a lack of clarity on its dividend plans.

