Potbelly Sandwich Shop is Giving Away Thousands of Sandwiches, Shakes and Cookies to Perks Members

If you’ve got a case of the Mondays, Potbelly
Sandwich Shop is about to change your workweek for the better by
giving away thousands of sandwiches, shakes and cookies as exclusive
offers to Potbelly Perks members nationwide Aug. 6 through 12.
Potbelly Sandwich Shop is giving away thousands of sandwiches, shakes, cookies and chips during Potbelly Perks Week starting August 6 through August 12. Pictured is the new limited-time classic pulled pork and spicy pulled pork sandwich. (Photo: Business Wire)
Perks members will receive an exclusive offer each day Aug. 6 through
Aug. 12. Examples include:
-
Buy one sandwich, get one sandwich free, which you can use on the
limited-time pulled pork sandwich or any toasty sandwich of your
choosing
-
Triple Smiles on any purchase
-
Free chips with any purchase
-
$2 off any sandwich/salad
-
Free shake with any purchase
-
Free cookie with any purchase
So, if you’re frustrated that it says paper jam and there is no paper
jam, grab a co-worker (not Nina in Corporate Accounts Payable, she’s the
worst) and head to Potbelly for the Week of Perks.
The Potbelly Perks loyalty program earns customers tasty treats and
exclusive deals all year-round. Perks begin immediately upon sign-up.
Customers can join the Potbelly Perks program by downloading the app for Android
or iPhone
or by signing up for the free Potbelly Perks program online at Potbelly.com/Perks.
Now, for the details from the people in our legal department, who are
still searching for their red stapler: the Potbelly Week of Perks runs
Monday, Aug. 6, through Sunday, Aug. 12. Perks are exclusive to
customers who are members of the Potbelly Perks loyalty program. Valid
for one offer per day.
