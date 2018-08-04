Potbelly Sandwich Shop is Giving Away Thousands of Sandwiches, Shakes and Cookies to Perks Members

We’ve got extra flair all week long for Week of Perks

If you’ve got a case of the Mondays, Potbelly Sandwich Shop is about to change your workweek for the better by giving away thousands of sandwiches, shakes and cookies as exclusive offers to Potbelly Perks members nationwide Aug. 6 through 12.

Perks members will receive an exclusive offer each day Aug. 6 through Aug. 12. Examples include:

Buy one sandwich, get one sandwich free, which you can use on the limited-time pulled pork sandwich or any toasty sandwich of your choosing

Triple Smiles on any purchase

Free chips with any purchase

$2 off any sandwich/salad

Free shake with any purchase

Free cookie with any purchase

So, if you’re frustrated that it says paper jam and there is no paper jam, grab a co-worker (not Nina in Corporate Accounts Payable, she’s the worst) and head to Potbelly for the Week of Perks.

The Potbelly Perks loyalty program earns customers tasty treats and exclusive deals all year-round. Perks begin immediately upon sign-up. Customers can join the Potbelly Perks program by downloading the app for Android or iPhone or by signing up for the free Potbelly Perks program online at Potbelly.com/Perks.

Now, for the details from the people in our legal department, who are still searching for their red stapler: the Potbelly Week of Perks runs Monday, Aug. 6, through Sunday, Aug. 12. Perks are exclusive to customers who are members of the Potbelly Perks loyalty program. Valid for one offer per day.

About Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way people want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that lets you take a well-deserved break. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the world – with more than 450 shops. For more information, visit Potbelly.com.

