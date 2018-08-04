Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Potbelly Sandwich Shop is Giving Away Thousands of Sandwiches, Shakes and Cookies to Perks Members

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/04/2018 | 05:16pm CEST

We’ve got extra flair all week long for Week of Perks

If you’ve got a case of the Mondays, Potbelly Sandwich Shop is about to change your workweek for the better by giving away thousands of sandwiches, shakes and cookies as exclusive offers to Potbelly Perks members nationwide Aug. 6 through 12.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180804005006/en/

Potbelly Sandwich Shop is giving away thousands of sandwiches, shakes, cookies and chips during Potb ...

Potbelly Sandwich Shop is giving away thousands of sandwiches, shakes, cookies and chips during Potbelly Perks Week starting August 6 through August 12. Pictured is the new limited-time classic pulled pork and spicy pulled pork sandwich. (Photo: Business Wire)

Perks members will receive an exclusive offer each day Aug. 6 through Aug. 12. Examples include:

  • Buy one sandwich, get one sandwich free, which you can use on the limited-time pulled pork sandwich or any toasty sandwich of your choosing
  • Triple Smiles on any purchase
  • Free chips with any purchase
  • $2 off any sandwich/salad
  • Free shake with any purchase
  • Free cookie with any purchase

So, if you’re frustrated that it says paper jam and there is no paper jam, grab a co-worker (not Nina in Corporate Accounts Payable, she’s the worst) and head to Potbelly for the Week of Perks.

The Potbelly Perks loyalty program earns customers tasty treats and exclusive deals all year-round. Perks begin immediately upon sign-up. Customers can join the Potbelly Perks program by downloading the app for Android or iPhone or by signing up for the free Potbelly Perks program online at Potbelly.com/Perks.

Now, for the details from the people in our legal department, who are still searching for their red stapler: the Potbelly Week of Perks runs Monday, Aug. 6, through Sunday, Aug. 12. Perks are exclusive to customers who are members of the Potbelly Perks loyalty program. Valid for one offer per day.

About Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way people want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that lets you take a well-deserved break. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the world – with more than 450 shops. For more information, visit Potbelly.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:41pROCKWELL COLLINS : MILITARY $32,611 Federal Contract Awarded to Rockwell Collins
AQ
05:41pHARRIS : MILITARY $72,851 Federal Contract Awarded to Exelis
AQ
05:36pMGIC INVESTMENT : Hires Michael E. Jacobson -- Vice President, Corporate Development
PU
05:28pOIL INDIA : grants Rs 20 lakh to sprint sensation Hima Das
AQ
05:21pBOEING : MILITARY $15.9 Million Federal Contract Awarded to Boeing
AQ
05:21pBOEING : MILITARY $13.34 Million Federal Contract Awarded to Boeing
AQ
05:21pVOCERA COMMUNICATIONS : $18 Million Federal Contract Awarded to Government Marketing & Procurement
AQ
05:21pHAEMONETICS : MILITARY Bureau of Medicine & Surgery Awards Contract to Haemonetics
AQ
05:21pSERCO : Statement by Serco on Asylum Seeker accommodation in Glasgow
PU
05:19pTRANSFER PREDICTOR : Domagoj Vida to Arsenal is a 6, Milan Skriniar to Man United only gets 2
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Ding! Alibaba office app fuels backlash among some Chinese workers
2APPLE : APPLE : Berkshire Hathaway profit surges as economy gives Buffett a boost
3RICE : Chinese researchers charged in conspiracy to steal U.S. rice technology
4ENERGY FUELS INC : ENERGY FUELS : Announces Q2-2018 Results, Including $55 Million of Working Capital
5AT&T : AT&T : Democratic candidates told not to use ZTE, Huawei devices

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.